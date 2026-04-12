FNC urges salary increases, fewer duties and better conditions for teachers 

The council emphasised the need to increase salaries for teachers in the public sector
Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) has adopted 12 recommendations aimed at improving the quality of life of teachers in the UAE, linking better working conditions to stronger educational outcomes.
The proposals were approved during the council’s fifth session of its third ordinary term of the 18th legislative chapter, held on February 11, 2026, following a discussion on government policy related to teachers’ wellbeing, working environments and the legislative framework governing the sector.
Among the key recommendations is introducing a federal law regulating the employment status of teaching staff in the public sector, designed to reflect government policy while ensuring fair rights and responsibilities aligned with the nature of the profession.
The council also called for amendments to existing legislation to expand the role of the National Centre for Education Quality to include the assessment of teachers’ quality of life, recognising it as a core factor in ensuring the quality of education and learning outcomes.
It further proposed the creation of a dedicated unit within the Ministry of Education focused on developing and monitoring policies that support teachers’ professional and personal wellbeing.
In addition, the recommendations urged the Ministry of Education to establish unified guidelines for working conditions across both public and private schools, including setting appropriate working hours, reducing teaching loads based on subject and level, and easing administrative burdens by delegating them to support staff.
The council emphasised the need to increase salaries for Emirati teachers in the public sector, alongside restructuring allowances to better reflect living costs and the demands of the profession.
It also called for a review of employment frameworks in the private sector, including the introduction of a minimum salary for teachers and a standardised employment contract to ensure legal protection and clarity of obligations.
Further measures include the development of a clear career progression system, updated job descriptions tailored to teaching roles, and enhanced professional development programmes aligned with emerging trends, including the use of artificial intelligence in education.
The recommendations also highlighted the importance of strengthening performance evaluation systems to ensure fairness and transparency, linking results to career advancement and financial incentives.
The council called for renewed efforts to elevate the status of teachers through targeted awareness campaigns, underscoring their critical role in shaping society and driving long-term national development.