Parents are expected to support their children by ensuring adherence to learning schedules
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education has outlined 22 responsibilities for schools, teachers, students and parents to ensure the effective delivery of distance learning, stressing the need for stronger coordination among all parties to maintain a comprehensive learning experience.
According to the ministry, the commitments are divided into seven responsibilities for school administrations, six for teachers, four for students and five for parents, as part of the national framework for remote learning.
School administrations are required to establish clear communication channels, ensure remote learning schedules are regularly shared, support teachers in planning online lessons, monitor student engagement and ensure the safe use of approved digital platforms. Schools must also provide clear information to parents and encourage collaboration among teachers.
Teachers, meanwhile, are expected to plan lessons in line with remote learning schedules, design age-appropriate activities, include interactive elements, provide clear instructions, monitor student progress and offer timely feedback.
Students are required to attend scheduled online classes in full, complete assigned tasks, report technical issues through official school channels and maintain respectful behaviour during virtual learning.
Parents are expected to support their children by ensuring adherence to learning schedules, facilitating access to devices and platforms, encouraging participation, reinforcing responsible digital behaviour and maintaining communication with schools when support is needed.
The ministry also stressed the importance of monitoring student wellbeing during remote learning, requiring schools to follow up on students showing signs of reduced engagement, maintain communication with parents and provide guidance on healthy study habits. Schools must also ensure continued support for students of determination through adapted learning materials and ongoing coordination with families.
The ministry said the measures are intended to strengthen the quality of remote education while safeguarding students’ academic progress and wellbeing.