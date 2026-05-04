Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council showcases Quality Hub at Make it in the Emirates 2026

Quality Hub highlights standards, testing and accreditation for resilient supply chains
The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council is participating in the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” exhibition, held from 4 to 7 May at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with the participation of a distinguished group of decision-makers, experts, and leading industrial and investment entities. This participation underscores the Council’s pivotal role in developing the national quality infrastructure and strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector.
“Make it in the Emirates” is the UAE’s leading national industrial platform, bringing together government entities, manufacturers, investors, and global partners. It focuses on advancing local manufacturing growth, enhancing industrial competitiveness, supporting export readiness, and strengthening the resilience of national supply chains.
As part of efforts to enhance quality infrastructure, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has launched the “Quality Hub” platform for the first time at the national level. The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council is responsible for organizing and operating the platform in collaboration with its strategic partners, thereby strengthening the integration of the national quality ecosystem and improving industrial sector efficiency. The “Quality Hub” focuses on five key pillars: standards, conformity assessment, inspection and quality assurance, metrology, and accreditation—supporting the development of a comprehensive industrial environment built on quality and reliability.
During its participation, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council will highlight its leading role in advancing the quality ecosystem by showcasing the National Quality Infrastructure framework, strengthening regulatory governance, and reinforcing trust in industrial products and services—further positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for quality and accreditation. The Council will also spotlight its advanced capabilities in inspection, testing, certification, conformity assessment, and calibration, which serve as essential pillars in supporting manufacturers. These capabilities enable market access, enhance compliance with product requirements, and improve export readiness, ultimately boosting the competitiveness of UAE-made products both locally and globally.
Eng. Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, affirmed that the Council’s participation in “Make it in the Emirates 2026” reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing the national quality infrastructure, stating:
“Through this participation, we continue to strengthen the quality infrastructure in the UAE in a way that supports the competitiveness of national products and enhances their readiness for global markets. We are also working to empower the industrial sector through an integrated ecosystem based on inspection, accreditation, and conformity assessment, thereby increasing market confidence in UAE products and reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for quality and industrial excellence.”
Through its participation in “Make it in the Emirates 2026,” the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council reaffirms its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial transformation and establishing a comprehensive quality ecosystem aligned with global best practices—contributing to the development of a sustainable, innovation-driven industrial economy built on trust and quality.