Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council showcases Quality Hub at Make it in the Emirates 2026

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council is participating in the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” exhibition, held from 4 to 7 May at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with the participation of a distinguished group of decision-makers, experts, and leading industrial and investment entities. This participation underscores the Council’s pivotal role in developing the national quality infrastructure and strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector.

As part of efforts to enhance quality infrastructure, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has launched the “Quality Hub” platform for the first time at the national level. The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council is responsible for organizing and operating the platform in collaboration with its strategic partners, thereby strengthening the integration of the national quality ecosystem and improving industrial sector efficiency. The “Quality Hub” focuses on five key pillars: standards, conformity assessment, inspection and quality assurance, metrology, and accreditation—supporting the development of a comprehensive industrial environment built on quality and reliability.

“Through this participation, we continue to strengthen the quality infrastructure in the UAE in a way that supports the competitiveness of national products and enhances their readiness for global markets. We are also working to empower the industrial sector through an integrated ecosystem based on inspection, accreditation, and conformity assessment, thereby increasing market confidence in UAE products and reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for quality and industrial excellence.”

During its participation, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council will highlight its leading role in advancing the quality ecosystem by showcasing the National Quality Infrastructure framework, strengthening regulatory governance, and reinforcing trust in industrial products and services—further positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for quality and accreditation. The Council will also spotlight its advanced capabilities in inspection, testing, certification, conformity assessment, and calibration, which serve as essential pillars in supporting manufacturers. These capabilities enable market access, enhance compliance with product requirements, and improve export readiness, ultimately boosting the competitiveness of UAE-made products both locally and globally.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.