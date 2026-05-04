"KEZAD was built to give transformative ideas the industrial foundation they need to scale. Pharmaceutical manufacturing is a national priority, and one that directly shapes the health and resilience of UAE families. By bringing this platform to Abu Dhabi, we are advancing the Make it in the Emirates vision in the most tangible way: through investment, infrastructure, and shared ambition." said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.