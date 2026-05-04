MoU marks a significant step toward establishing the proposed KEZAD manufacturing platform
LIFEPharma, the UAE’s only USFDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturer and part of VPS Health, today unveiled a proposed Dh700 million advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing platform at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AD Ports, the parent company of KEZAD.
The signing took place on Day one of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 in the presence of Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of VPS Health. The agreement was signed by Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Director of VPS Health, and Mr. Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of the Economic Cities and Free Zones Cluster at AD Ports Group.
The MoU marks a significant step toward establishing the proposed KEZAD manufacturing platform, with LIFEPharmaleading the project’s technical, regulatory, and commercial development, and AD Ports serving as the preferred industrial platform partnehr in Abu Dhabi by facilitating access to land, infrastructure, utilities, and relevant government coordination. The partnership supports the UAE’s industrial diversification agenda, healthcare resilience, and “Make in the Emirates” vision, while advancing globally competitive pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in line with Operation 300bn.
LIFEPharma already supplies regulated markets including the United States,Canada and Australia. The new KEZAD platform will significantly expand UAEbased production capacity across three complementary streams:
Vaccines: An Dh300 million fillandfinish facility for pediatric and adult vaccines, in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical companies.
Oncology: An Dh200 million dedicated manufacturing segment for cancer treatments.
Advanced injectables: A further Dh200 million for peptides, biologics, and critical injectables experiencing strong and sustained global demand.
Collectively, the platform is projected to generate an estimated Dh2 billion impact on GDP over its lifecycle, create more than 1,000 skilled jobs, including for Emirati talent, and materially reduce the UAE’s dependence on imported medicines.
"KEZAD was built to give transformative ideas the industrial foundation they need to scale. Pharmaceutical manufacturing is a national priority, and one that directly shapes the health and resilience of UAE families. By bringing this platform to Abu Dhabi, we are advancing the Make it in the Emirates vision in the most tangible way: through investment, infrastructure, and shared ambition." said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.
LIFEPharma also formalized a strategic financing agreement with Ajman Bank, providing a key funding mechanism to support the project and priority development programs ahead.
“LIFEPharma started with a simple question: why should medicines that UAE families rely on, whether a child’s vaccine or a cancer therapy, be made thousands of miles away and shipped here?” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil. “For families living with conditions like thalassemia or sickle cell disease, which touch so many lives in our region, this platform is about bringing the most advanced treatments closer to home and building industrial strength at the same time.”
The announcements align with the UAE’s industrial strategy, which designates pharmaceuticals as a priority sector and targets a significant increase in industry’s contribution to national GDP by 2031. The KEZAD platform further strengthens the integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical capabilities being built across Burjeel Holdings and the broader VPS Health portfolio.