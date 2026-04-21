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UAE is a trusted global partner with influence that cannot be overlooked, says Al Nuaimi

FNC official underscores strategic ties with US

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defense Affairs (Photo/Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuami
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defense Affairs (Photo/Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuami
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Dubai: The UAE has cemented its position as a trusted and influential global partner with strong strategic ties to the US, playing a role on the international stage that cannot be overlooked by major powers, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC) said.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the FNC’s Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, said the UAE maintains close partnerships with key global players and continues to exert meaningful influence internationally.

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Speaking during a media session organised by the Dubai Press Club, Al Nuaimi said the UAE maintains strong strategic ties with the current US administration led by President Donald Trump, adding that the country has both “a voice and influence” on the international stage. “Countries with global influence view the UAE as a reliable partner in building a better world,” he said.

Al Nuaimi also drew a distinction between political positions and humanitarian principles in dealing with the Iranian community, saying the Emirati approach is guided by consistent human values and does not politicise engagement with residents.

He stressed that while the UAE seeks to build partnerships globally, national interests remain paramount. He questioned the absence of broader regional support during recent security challenges, saying “a true partner is one who stood with us.”

Al Nuaimi added that the global community increasingly recognises the UAE and Gulf states as central players not only in energy markets, but also in the global economy, food security and international supply chains.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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