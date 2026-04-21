FNC official underscores strategic ties with US
Dubai: The UAE has cemented its position as a trusted and influential global partner with strong strategic ties to the US, playing a role on the international stage that cannot be overlooked by major powers, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC) said.
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the FNC’s Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, said the UAE maintains close partnerships with key global players and continues to exert meaningful influence internationally.
Speaking during a media session organised by the Dubai Press Club, Al Nuaimi said the UAE maintains strong strategic ties with the current US administration led by President Donald Trump, adding that the country has both “a voice and influence” on the international stage. “Countries with global influence view the UAE as a reliable partner in building a better world,” he said.
Al Nuaimi also drew a distinction between political positions and humanitarian principles in dealing with the Iranian community, saying the Emirati approach is guided by consistent human values and does not politicise engagement with residents.
He stressed that while the UAE seeks to build partnerships globally, national interests remain paramount. He questioned the absence of broader regional support during recent security challenges, saying “a true partner is one who stood with us.”
Al Nuaimi added that the global community increasingly recognises the UAE and Gulf states as central players not only in energy markets, but also in the global economy, food security and international supply chains.