GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE wraps up strong Davos 2026 showing, boosting global ties and innovation

Delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) signed key agreements on AI, health and water

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE delegation, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was the fifth-largest at the forum.
The UAE delegation, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was the fifth-largest at the forum.

Dubai: The UAE has concluded its participation in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, which ran from January 19 to 23. The annual gathering brings together more than 3,000 leaders and senior officials from government and business across the world to discuss pressing global issues and shape future strategies.

The UAE delegation, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was the fifth-largest at the forum. It included over 100 participants, featuring senior government officials as well as founders and CEOs from leading UAE companies.

A focus on practical solutions and global partnerships

The UAE’s presence in Davos was marked by a clear goal: to share knowledge, build partnerships and explore solutions to major global challenges. Delegates took part in discussions on key areas such as artificial intelligence, digital government, smart systems, and critical humanitarian issues tied to development and stability, including food security, health, water and humanitarian action.

This approach reflected the WEF’s theme for 2026, “A Spirit of Dialogue”, and highlighted the UAE’s long-standing commitment to cooperation and exchange of best practices with countries and international institutions.

Government and business join forces

A notable feature of the UAE delegation was its strong private sector presence. The participation of business leaders helped underline the role of the UAE’s private sector in driving economic growth and innovation. It also provided a platform for UAE firms to form new partnerships, share expertise, and showcase their global ambitions.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the UAE’s engagement in Davos strengthened international cooperation and helped exchange valuable knowledge on priority sectors that support sustainable development.

He added that the discussions tackled major global development challenges with a proactive mindset, taking into account rapid global changes and shared international responsibilities.

“Global leadership, competitiveness, international trust, and the UAE’s development-driven approach are a national asset that inspires nations and peoples,” Al Gergawi said. “These are experiences we are keen to share with countries around the world and with international institutions.”

Major outcomes from the UAE’s Davos participation

The UAE’s presence in Davos resulted in several significant agreements and announcements:

New strategic partnership with the World Economic Forum

The UAE Government and WEF launched a new phase of their strategic knowledge partnership. They also signed a memorandum of understanding to host the annual Global Future Councils meetings in Dubai for the next five years. The move aims to strengthen cooperation on future directions and support global efforts to address economic and social challenges.

Global Strategic Intelligence Programme launched

In partnership with WEF, the UAE introduced the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme, designed to help governments and institutions better anticipate global changes and make faster strategic decisions.

Health partnership advances

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and WEF announced the next phase of their collaboration to advance smart health systems and healthy longevity, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in preventive and personalised healthcare.

Middle East first at WEF’s International Business Council

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, was appointed Chair of the WEF’s International Business Council (IBC) for two years. He is the first person from the Middle East to hold the role since the council was established. The IBC brings together around 100 CEOs of major global companies and acts as a key platform for dialogue between business leaders and policymakers.

New technology centre in Abu Dhabi

The Technology Innovation Institute, part of the Advanced Technology Research Council, announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Advanced Technologies, in collaboration with WEF. The centre will focus on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Water cooperation ahead of UN conference

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an MoU with WEF to support preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host later this year. The agreement highlights the UAE’s focus on public-private collaboration and progress on water-related goals.

AI centre agreement signed

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence signed a cooperation agreement with WEF to establish the Abu Dhabi Centre for the Future of Artificial Intelligence, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global AI hub.

TradeTech report released

The UAE released the third edition of the TradeTech Report, showcasing progress in using advanced technologies in global supply chains. The report is part of the TradeTech initiative launched in Davos in 2023, a partnership between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and WEF.

A clear message: the UAE is shaping the future

The UAE’s participation in Davos 2026 highlighted its drive to build a future-ready economy and a society prepared for rapid global change. Through strategic partnerships, innovation and a strong focus on practical solutions, the UAE reinforced its role as a global player in development, technology and sustainable growth.

The outcomes from Davos reflect the country’s ambition to continue shaping global discussions, while supporting stability, prosperity and shared progress for nations around the world.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The new platform to help governments track trends and prepare for disruption.

UAE and WEF agree on global intelligence initiative

2m read
World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026: Davos, Switzerland, is where the World Economic Forum holds its annual meeting. Delegates from many sectors converge for several days of discussions and fireside talks. The first summit held in Davos in 1971 was a gathering of business executives. However, over the years, it has expanded in scope, discussing issues as diverse as economic disparity, climate change, technology and global cooperation. The WEF is a think tank and event organiser based in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Trump heads to Davos: 'No going back' on Greenland

2m read
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026.

World order in 'midst of a rupture': Canada PM Carney

2m read
Graphic content / A sign of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is seen on the top of the Congress Centre that hosts the WEF annual meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos on its opening day in Davos on January 19, 2026.

UAE leads one of the largest delegations at Davos 2026

2m read