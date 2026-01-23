UAE wraps up strong Davos 2026 showing, boosting global ties and innovation

Delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) signed key agreements on AI, health and water
Dubai: The UAE has concluded its participation in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, which ran from January 19 to 23. The annual gathering brings together more than 3,000 leaders and senior officials from government and business across the world to discuss pressing global issues and shape future strategies.
The UAE delegation, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was the fifth-largest at the forum. It included over 100 participants, featuring senior government officials as well as founders and CEOs from leading UAE companies.
The UAE’s presence in Davos was marked by a clear goal: to share knowledge, build partnerships and explore solutions to major global challenges. Delegates took part in discussions on key areas such as artificial intelligence, digital government, smart systems, and critical humanitarian issues tied to development and stability, including food security, health, water and humanitarian action.
This approach reflected the WEF’s theme for 2026, “A Spirit of Dialogue”, and highlighted the UAE’s long-standing commitment to cooperation and exchange of best practices with countries and international institutions.
A notable feature of the UAE delegation was its strong private sector presence. The participation of business leaders helped underline the role of the UAE’s private sector in driving economic growth and innovation. It also provided a platform for UAE firms to form new partnerships, share expertise, and showcase their global ambitions.
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the UAE’s engagement in Davos strengthened international cooperation and helped exchange valuable knowledge on priority sectors that support sustainable development.
He added that the discussions tackled major global development challenges with a proactive mindset, taking into account rapid global changes and shared international responsibilities.
“Global leadership, competitiveness, international trust, and the UAE’s development-driven approach are a national asset that inspires nations and peoples,” Al Gergawi said. “These are experiences we are keen to share with countries around the world and with international institutions.”
The UAE’s presence in Davos resulted in several significant agreements and announcements:
New strategic partnership with the World Economic Forum
The UAE Government and WEF launched a new phase of their strategic knowledge partnership. They also signed a memorandum of understanding to host the annual Global Future Councils meetings in Dubai for the next five years. The move aims to strengthen cooperation on future directions and support global efforts to address economic and social challenges.
Global Strategic Intelligence Programme launched
In partnership with WEF, the UAE introduced the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme, designed to help governments and institutions better anticipate global changes and make faster strategic decisions.
Health partnership advances
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and WEF announced the next phase of their collaboration to advance smart health systems and healthy longevity, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in preventive and personalised healthcare.
Middle East first at WEF’s International Business Council
Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, was appointed Chair of the WEF’s International Business Council (IBC) for two years. He is the first person from the Middle East to hold the role since the council was established. The IBC brings together around 100 CEOs of major global companies and acts as a key platform for dialogue between business leaders and policymakers.
New technology centre in Abu Dhabi
The Technology Innovation Institute, part of the Advanced Technology Research Council, announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Advanced Technologies, in collaboration with WEF. The centre will focus on Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.
Water cooperation ahead of UN conference
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an MoU with WEF to support preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host later this year. The agreement highlights the UAE’s focus on public-private collaboration and progress on water-related goals.
AI centre agreement signed
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence signed a cooperation agreement with WEF to establish the Abu Dhabi Centre for the Future of Artificial Intelligence, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global AI hub.
TradeTech report released
The UAE released the third edition of the TradeTech Report, showcasing progress in using advanced technologies in global supply chains. The report is part of the TradeTech initiative launched in Davos in 2023, a partnership between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and WEF.
The UAE’s participation in Davos 2026 highlighted its drive to build a future-ready economy and a society prepared for rapid global change. Through strategic partnerships, innovation and a strong focus on practical solutions, the UAE reinforced its role as a global player in development, technology and sustainable growth.
The outcomes from Davos reflect the country’s ambition to continue shaping global discussions, while supporting stability, prosperity and shared progress for nations around the world.
