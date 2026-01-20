Furthermore, the Minister of Economy and Tourism highlighted the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance its attractiveness to capital and investment, new amendments have been introduced to the Commercial Companies Law. The amendments aim to establish a stable and transparent legal framework that safeguards investor rights, facilitates the establishment of companies in all their forms, and supports business growth and expansion. Notably, the amendments mitigate investment risks by limiting shareholders’ financial liabilities and introducing clear mechanisms for capital increases and share trading. These measures open new financing horizons, strengthen the domestic and foreign investment climate, and encourage greater participation in strategic projects and priority sectors.