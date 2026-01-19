UAE sends more than 100 senior delegates to Davos

Dubai: The UAE is taking one of its largest delegations ever to the World Economic Forum in Davos, with more than 100 ministers and senior leaders representing both government and the private sector. The high-level team is led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

“The UAE delegation to Davos 2026, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, includes more than 100 senior government officials, entrepreneurs, and innovators from a wide range of sectors," he noted. "As the fifth largest delegation at the Forum, it reflects the UAE’s continued focus on economic priorities and future oriented sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, technological innovation, digital transformation, and enhanced collaboration between government and the private sector.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.