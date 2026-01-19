UAE sends more than 100 senior delegates to Davos

UAE takes large delegation to Davos to back global cooperation and economic growth
Dubai: The UAE is taking one of its largest delegations ever to the World Economic Forum in Davos, with more than 100 ministers and senior leaders representing both government and the private sector. The high-level team is led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.
This makes the UAE the fifth largest national delegation at this year’s Forum, highlighting the country’s effort to remain active in shaping international economic and development discussions.
The UAE’s participation reflects a clear push toward strengthening its economic standing while building new international partnerships. Government leaders attending the Forum are expected to highlight the country’s work in artificial intelligence, digital government, smart regulation, and global trade.
This year’s Davos theme, “Spirit of Dialogue,” aligns closely with the UAE’s emphasis on multilateral cooperation and peaceful global engagement. The country aims to use the platform to support sustainable economic growth, strengthen legislative frameworks, and address global priorities such as climate transition, food and water security, and digital transformation.
“The UAE delegation to Davos 2026, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, includes more than 100 senior government officials, entrepreneurs, and innovators from a wide range of sectors," he noted. "As the fifth largest delegation at the Forum, it reflects the UAE’s continued focus on economic priorities and future oriented sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, technological innovation, digital transformation, and enhanced collaboration between government and the private sector.”
Major UAE companies are also participating, adding depth to the delegation’s commercial and economic influence. These firms will take part in sessions focused on trade flows, capital markets, infrastructure development, and sustainable investment.
The UAE Pavilion returns to Davos with its ongoing theme “Impossible is Impossible,” presenting the country’s progress across energy, finance, industry, technology, and digital innovation.
