Trump heads to Davos: 'No going back' on Greenland, says Europe will not 'push back too much'

US president is due to arrive at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026: Davos, Switzerland, is where the World Economic Forum holds its annual meeting. Delegates from many sectors converge for several days of discussions and fireside talks. The first summit held in Davos in 1971 was a gathering of business executives. However, over the years, it has expanded in scope, discussing issues as diverse as economic disparity, climate change, technology and global cooperation. The WEF is a think tank and event organiser based in the Swiss city of Geneva.
File

US President Donald Trump said Monday he thought European leaders would not "push back too much" on his attempt to buy Greenland.

"I don't think they're gonna push back too much. We have to have it. They have to have this done," he told a reporter in Florida who asked what Trump planned to say to European leaders who opposed his plans. 

Meanwhile, global markets are alert as Europe is set to suspend the approval of a US trade deal.

Confronted over Greenland, Europe is now hardening its approach toward Trump, with one Danish MP saying "it would be a war" if Trump orders the invasion of Greenland.

Political pundits, meanwhile, has cited how Trump is shaking the world order more than any president since World War II, pointing to Trump's demands over Greenland as a rude awakening in a moment fraught with risk.

What is WEF in Davos?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a think tank and event organiser based in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Davos, Switzerland, is where the WEF holds its annual meeting, which which delegates from many sectors converge for several days of discussions and fireside talks.

The first summit held in Davos in 1971 was a gathering of business executives. However, over the years, it has expanded in scope, discussing issues as diverse as economic disparity, climate change, technology and global cooperation.

