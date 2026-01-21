Trump heads to Davos: 'No going back' on Greenland, says Europe will not 'push back too much'

World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026: Davos, Switzerland, is where the World Economic Forum holds its annual meeting. Delegates from many sectors converge for several days of discussions and fireside talks. The first summit held in Davos in 1971 was a gathering of business executives. However, over the years, it has expanded in scope, discussing issues as diverse as economic disparity, climate change, technology and global cooperation. The WEF is a think tank and event organiser based in the Swiss city of Geneva. File