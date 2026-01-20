'It would be a war' if Trump orders Greenland invasion: Danish MP

'It would be a war, and we would be fighting against each other,' Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov
An order by President Donald Trump to the US military to invade Greenland would trigger a "war", a Danish politician said.
Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov said that if the US military invades Greenland, "it would be a war, and we would be fighting against each other."
Jarlov's remarks come as Trump has renewed his push to take over a semi-autonomous Danish territory rich in natural resources, including rare earth minerals, uranium, and iron.
The US leader has repeatedly claimed that Denmark, which governs Greenland, cannot protect the island from Russian or Chinese influence, questioning why Copenhagen has any “right of ownership” at all.
The new push to annex Greenland comes after Trump's use of military force against Venezuela to seize its President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump previously made an offer to buy Greenland (land area: 2,166,086 km2) in 2019, during his first presidential term, only to be told it was not for sale.
Expressing shock over the recent developments, Jarlov said: "It is new that you (US) are threatening allies, countries that have done absolutely nothing against you, except for being very, very loyal allies."
Jarlov maintained that there is no threat, no hostility and no justification for Trump to attack Greenland.
"There's no threat, there's no hostility. There's no need, because the Americans already have access to Greenland, both militarily and in all other ways. There are no drug routes. There is no illegitimate government in Greenland. There is absolutely no justification for it - -no historical ownership, no broken treaties, nothing can justify it," he earlier told ANI.
On January 9, asserting that there are "important" principles at stake, the Danish member of parliament expressed hope that India will "back" Denmark as US President Donald Trump ramps up the threat to take over Greenland.
"I hope India will back us up in this as well, because we do think that this is in the interest of everybody all over the world.
Jarlov said Trump's threats of military aggression against Greenland is a "game".
"If we start a game where it is okay to try to annex regions that you have absolutely no right to and no claim to whatsoever, then the world is going to be a very chaotic place," he told the agency.
