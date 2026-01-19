GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Surging billionaire wealth a political threat, Oxfam warns as Davos opens

Fortunes of the ultra-rich jumped 16.2% to $18.3 trillion in 2025

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Several billionaires, excluding Musk, Arnault, Bezos, Ellison, and Buffett, called on global leaders to implement fair taxation for the wealthiest.
Several billionaires, excluding Musk, Arnault, Bezos, Ellison, and Buffett, called on global leaders to implement fair taxation for the wealthiest.
AP

The collective wealth of the planet's billionaires soared to a record level in 2025, charity Oxfam reported Monday, warning of "highly dangerous" political consequences as the global elite gathers for the World Economic Forum.

US President Donald Trump's policies in particular spurred the fortunes of the ultra-rich, which jumped 16.2 percent in the first year of his second term to $18.3 trillion, the NGO said in a report released each year ahead of the Davos forum.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Under Netflix's agreement with WBD, the streaming giant would pay $27.75/share.

Paramount sues Warner Bros. Discovery over Netflix deal

2m read
Logo of banking giant HSBC on a sign of one of the bank's branch.

HSBC launches onshore asset management business in UAE

2m read
How AI became the biggest bet for sovereign wealth funds.

GCC wealth funds doubled down on AI investments in 2025

2m read
Paramount Skydance Corporation (Photo/@ParamountMovies)

Ellison issues $40.4b 'personal guarantee' for Warner

3m read