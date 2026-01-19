Surging billionaire wealth a political threat, Oxfam warns as Davos opens

Fortunes of the ultra-rich jumped 16.2% to $18.3 trillion in 2025
The collective wealth of the planet's billionaires soared to a record level in 2025, charity Oxfam reported Monday, warning of "highly dangerous" political consequences as the global elite gathers for the World Economic Forum.
US President Donald Trump's policies in particular spurred the fortunes of the ultra-rich, which jumped 16.2 percent in the first year of his second term to $18.3 trillion, the NGO said in a report released each year ahead of the Davos forum.
