Social media turns Emmanuel Macron's 'for sure' into hilarious memes

You'll be laughing, foshur

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 20, 2026.
AFP-FABRICE COFFRINI

Emmanuel Macron's sunglasses went viral when he stepped out in Davos in January. It wasn't just his Top Gun look that got social media talking. The French President's use of "for sure" in his speech quickly became a highlight. Social media is now filled with "foshur" memes, in response to everything from dog walking to work issues. There are also content creators remixing "foshur" into songs.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest "for sure" memes:

