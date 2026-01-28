You'll be laughing, foshur
Emmanuel Macron's sunglasses went viral when he stepped out in Davos in January. It wasn't just his Top Gun look that got social media talking. The French President's use of "for sure" in his speech quickly became a highlight. Social media is now filled with "foshur" memes, in response to everything from dog walking to work issues. There are also content creators remixing "foshur" into songs.
Scroll down to see some of the funniest "for sure" memes:
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox