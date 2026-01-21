Why France's Macron is wearing shades during Davos speech

'Eye of the Tiger': French President rocking Aviator sunglasses like a rockstar
Hold onto your croissants.
During his address to global bigwigs at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, French President Emmanuel Macron came rocking sunglasses like a secret agent at a ski resort — and international media lost their minds over it.
Global headlines exploded: "Macron's mystery shades!"
From CNN to BBC to The Hill, everyone zoomed in on the eyewear enigma while he roasted protectionism.
Media reports stated that he was first spotted January 15 at a French airbase with a bloodshot eye, he downplayed it as "completely harmless" and "l'oeil du tigre" (eye of the tiger), a Rocky III nod symbolising determination.
The aviator shades were likely Louis Vuitton Pilot Attitude with blue-tinted, mirrored lenses.
Macron stayed on indoors during his WEF speech on Tuesday (January 20), amid critiques of Trump's tariffs and Greenland threats.
In his speech, the French head of state assailed Trump's policies, accusing the US leader of actions that “openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe.”
Meanwhile, Macron's office confirmed the accessory necessity "for a while," painless and vision-unaffected, resolving in 1-2 weeks. It has no impact on vision, and is common from strain/sneezing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox