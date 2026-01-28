How Emmanuel Macron's sunglasses broke the internet

You can still order the exact shades the French leader wore in Davos
When French President Emmanuel Macron stepped out in Davos, everyone wondered why he was wearing mirrored sunglasses.
Macron's reason was a "harmless" eye condition as opposed to a fashion choice, but his Top Gun look has since gone viral, and his Maison Henry Jullien Pacific sunglasses have sent stocks and searches soaring.
The palladium and blue sunglasses are still available, but Maison Henry Jullien has had to create an official temporary page for users to purchase the sunglasses after "experiencing an exceptional volume of visits and enquiries."
Additionally, Business Insider reported that iVision Tech, the owner of Maison Henry Jullien, saw a 65% stock surge after Macron's Davos appearance.
The exact sunglasses Macron wore are still available to buy for €659, or about Dh2,900. However, due to extremely high demand, the product won't ship until May 2026. For deliveries outside of Europe, the wait time could be longer and they are not guaranteed.
For those who cannot get Macron's original sunglasses, there has been an increase in interest for similar aviator sunglasses with blue lenses, and you can even find "Macron sunglasses" available to purchase at other online retailers.
Macron's "eye of the tiger" look has even generated numerous memes on social media.
