Davos: UAE and World Economic Forum to launch Global Strategic Intelligence Programme

The initiative to support proactive policymaking using data and AI tools

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
The new platform to help governments track trends and prepare for disruption.
The UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have reaffirmed their plan to establish the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme, marking a new step in helping governments respond faster and more effectively to global change. The announcement was made during the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The programme is designed to support governments and institutions as they shift towards more forward-looking and flexible decision-making. Its focus is on improving readiness for global disruptions, spotting emerging risks and opportunities early, and strengthening long-term planning in an increasingly uncertain world.

Agreement signed at Davos

A Letter of Intent was signed at a ceremony attended by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum; and Larry Fink, interim Co-Chair of the WEF Board of Trustees and Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

The agreement was signed by Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, and Maroun Kairouz, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum.

Preparing governments for rapid global change

The Global Strategic Intelligence Programme aims to make strategic intelligence a core tool in government work. It will help decision-makers track global trends, understand future risks, and design policies that are better prepared for sudden shifts. The programme will rely on artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to analyse data and provide timely insights.

Officials said the initiative is intended to move governments away from reactive approaches and towards planning that anticipates change before it happens.

UAE’s focus on readiness and foresight

Huda Al Hashimi said strategic intelligence is already a central part of how the UAE Government operates. She noted that the country continues to invest in new methods that strengthen preparedness, improve decision-making and support social wellbeing.

She added that the programme represents a meaningful contribution by the UAE to global efforts in future planning. According to Al Hashimi, the initiative aims to create an open and collaborative platform that encourages shared learning and stronger international cooperation.

Expanding global collaboration

Stephan Mergenthaler, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, welcomed the progress made with the UAE over the past two years. He said the partnership has shown the value of placing strategic intelligence at the heart of government decision-making.

Mergenthaler added that the next phase of collaboration will focus on supporting policymakers worldwide as they manage uncertainty, seize new opportunities and strengthen effective governance.

