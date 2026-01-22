The programme is designed to support governments and institutions as they shift towards more forward-looking and flexible decision-making. Its focus is on improving readiness for global disruptions, spotting emerging risks and opportunities early, and strengthening long-term planning in an increasingly uncertain world.

The UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have reaffirmed their plan to establish the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme, marking a new step in helping governments respond faster and more effectively to global change. The announcement was made during the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Officials said the initiative is intended to move governments away from reactive approaches and towards planning that anticipates change before it happens.

The Global Strategic Intelligence Programme aims to make strategic intelligence a core tool in government work. It will help decision-makers track global trends, understand future risks, and design policies that are better prepared for sudden shifts. The programme will rely on artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to analyse data and provide timely insights.

A Letter of Intent was signed at a ceremony attended by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum; and Larry Fink, interim Co-Chair of the WEF Board of Trustees and Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

She added that the programme represents a meaningful contribution by the UAE to global efforts in future planning. According to Al Hashimi, the initiative aims to create an open and collaborative platform that encourages shared learning and stronger international cooperation.

Huda Al Hashimi said strategic intelligence is already a central part of how the UAE Government operates. She noted that the country continues to invest in new methods that strengthen preparedness, improve decision-making and support social wellbeing.

Mergenthaler added that the next phase of collaboration will focus on supporting policymakers worldwide as they manage uncertainty, seize new opportunities and strengthen effective governance.

Stephan Mergenthaler, Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, welcomed the progress made with the UAE over the past two years. He said the partnership has shown the value of placing strategic intelligence at the heart of government decision-making.

