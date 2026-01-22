UAE introduces inaugural whitepaper on regulatory intelligence at Davos

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, addressed the audience to stress the necessity for regulatory adaptation. She said: "In a world where technology and business models evolve at unprecedented speed, regulatory cycles are moving beyond conventional approaches. Under the guidance of the UAE leadership, the UAE Government has set out to launch the first living and evolving Regulatory Intelligence Ecosystem, driven by people and constantly adapting to changes, enabling a better and more prosperous life for everyone in the UAE."

The paper was made public during the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. Crafted by the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet with Presight and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the document puts forward an approach shaped by data and adaptability, positioning the UAE to respond to the shifting requirements of the Intelligent Age.

