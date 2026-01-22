GOLD/FOREX
UAE introduces inaugural whitepaper on regulatory intelligence at Davos

It assigns AI the role of an assistant while keeping human judgement as final authority

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
The paper was made public during the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos
The UAE presented its first whitepaper The UAE: Shaping the Future of Regulatory Intelligence, from a static rulebook to a living, AI-powered regulatory ecosystem on regulatory intelligence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, proposing a move from fixed regulatory frameworks to a responsive, AI-driven ecosystem.

UAE unveils regulatory intelligence whitepaper at Davos

The paper was made public during the 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. Crafted by the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet with Presight and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the document puts forward an approach shaped by data and adaptability, positioning the UAE to respond to the shifting requirements of the Intelligent Age.

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, addressed the audience to stress the necessity for regulatory adaptation. She said: "In a world where technology and business models evolve at unprecedented speed, regulatory cycles are moving beyond conventional approaches. Under the guidance of the UAE leadership, the UAE Government has set out to launch the first living and evolving Regulatory Intelligence Ecosystem, driven by people and constantly adapting to changes, enabling a better and more prosperous life for everyone in the UAE."

She described the whitepaper as "both visionary and practical," highlighting its capacity to improve government effectiveness, boost quality of life, and sharpen international competitiveness, while stating the UAE's support for responsible innovation and international engagement.

The whitepaper introduces several components, including:

  • A Regulatory Intelligence Glossary and the Unified Regulatory Digital Twin, which serves as a real-time digital model of the UAE's regulatory architecture.

  • It also presents the Sovereign Governance-in-the-Loop (SGiL) framework, assigning AI the role of an assistant but keeping human judgement as the final authority.

Industry representatives responded to the development: Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, described it as a standard for responsible governance anchored in AI. And Hani Ashkar, Middle East Senior Partner at PwC, remarked on its importance for national intelligence-led regulation.

