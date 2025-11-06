UAE unveils strategic vision to cement global leadership at Landmark Press Conference

The conference served as an open dialogue between the UAE Government and media
The UAE Government Media Office organised for the first time the ‘UAE International Press Conference’ as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, with the participation of ministers and more than 200 journalists and media professionals representing local, regional, and international media outlets.
The conference served as an open dialogue between the UAE Government and the media to highlight the latest developments, policies, and achievements across key national sectors. It provided a comprehensive overview of vital areas, including investment, energy, artificial intelligence, and foreign aid, as well as the UAE’s major economic accomplishments and strategic plans to strengthen its global leadership.
This unprecedented event reflects the UAE Government’s vision to develop an integrated national media ecosystem that keeps pace with global transformations and meets the aspirations of Emirati society. It embodies a work approach rooted in dialogue and transparency, and in forging robust partnerships with prominent local, regional, and international media institutions. The goal is to showcase the UAE’s success story across economic growth, sustainable development, soft power, and its deeply human and societal achievements. It also underscores the UAE’s constructive engagement with global developments, its positive influence on pressing international issues, and its leadership in global humanitarian efforts promoting cooperation and peace among nations.
As part of the UAE’s objectives to empower talent and individuals, the conference witnessed the launch of a package of digital economy initiatives, spearheaded by the Digital Academy Platform in collaboration with the Jahiz platform, managed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. The initiative aims to equip individuals with future digital skills and offer diverse learning pathways across the digital economy.
These strategic initiatives — developed in partnership with local and global entities — reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital innovation, while supporting the creation of a competitive knowledge-based economy driven by advanced technology and data. They also enhance the readiness and efficiency of Emirati professionals.
The platform provides participants with foundational skills such as digital literacy, future foresight, and beginner-level programming, as well as advanced technical competencies in artificial intelligence and innovative tech solution development. It also focuses on applying these skills in government sectors, building digital capabilities among employees, and raising awareness of the role of open data in shaping the future of AI and the digital economy.
The initiative package also includes the National Platform for Digital Economy Job Opportunities, launched in partnership with LinkedIn. The platform consolidates digital economy job opportunities from across the UAE into a single digital space to address employment and training challenges in the sector. It facilitates the matching of technical skills with available positions, builds constructive bridges between digital economy talent and employers, and enhances labor market competitiveness while developing the digital economy ecosystem.
Additionally, the package introduces an incentive programme for digital economy companies in partnership with Ignite, a comprehensive digital system offering exclusive AI-powered tools and benefits to support over 100,000 startups by 2029.
Another key initiative within the package is the Digital Economy Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Program, which provides startups with flexible access to technical experts through AI-enabled platforms. This initiative addresses challenges such as limited technical expertise, informed decision-making, and funding constraints. It offers one-on-one mentoring sessions for startups with over 100 technology experts and opportunities to participate in major digital economy events and expert networking activities.
The initiative package aligns with the UAE’s National Digital Economy Strategy, which seeks to double the sector’s contribution to GDP and solidify the nation’s position as the most dynamic and prosperous digital economy in the region and beyond.
