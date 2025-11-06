UAE industrial sector posts Dh190 billion GDP contribution in 2024

Omar Al Olama affirmed that the UAE will continue to empower and nurture talent in AI
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, announced that the industrial sector contributed Dh190 billion (USD 51.74 billion) to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 — a 62 per cent increase compared to 2020. He added that industrial exports reached Dh197 billion in 2024, moving steadily toward the national target of Dh300 billion by 2031.
His remarks came during the UAE International Media Forum and the UAE Government Annual Meetings, held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, which included sessions of the Cabinet, five federal councils, and various national and local committees.
Dr. Al Jaber emphasized that the world “is changing rapidly,” and the UAE must remain agile to adapt to these changes. However, he stressed that transformation and innovation are essential for success in a fast-evolving global landscape. “We must stay ahead of these changes and remain flexible in navigating them,” he said. “We will develop new industries and focus on emerging sectors such as renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, battery production, and electric vehicles.”
Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE will continue to empower and nurture talent in the field of artificial intelligence.
He stated: “We now have over 450,000 computer programmers — an increase of 376.9% compared to 2020. The UAE is among the world’s top 10 destinations for attracting AI talent, according to the Boston Consulting Group’s Global Talent Index.”
Al Olama further noted that the UAE has invested AED 543 billion in artificial intelligence since 2024, underscoring the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in the field.
He added that future plans include launching a digital academy and a dedicated jobs platform within the digital economy, enabling individuals to apply for AI-related roles in the UAE.
