Dubai economy grows 4.4% to Dh241 billion in first half of 2025

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the results highlight the emirate’s ongoing economic strength and its success in fostering innovation and diversification.

Growth was supported by a solid performance in the second quarter, when GDP expanded 4.7% to Dh122 billion, driven by continued momentum across key sectors including trade, transport, tourism, and financial services.

The emirate’s focus on innovation and digital transformation has also strengthened its competitiveness, attracting new business and investment to high-growth areas such as technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to advance a future-focused model of innovation, diversification, and global competitiveness. These results reflect the combined efforts of the public and private sectors and the dedication of Dubai’s wider team. Thank you to everyone whose work brings us closer to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

“Dubai’s economy continues to record strong and sustainable growth across all sectors, with GDP rising 4.4% in the first half of 2025 to Dh241 billion compared to the same period in 2024. The momentum was driven by a robust second-quarter performance, with GDP surging 4.7% to Dh122 billion,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dubai’s performance in the first half of 2025 positions it well for continued expansion through the remainder of the year, supported by ongoing infrastructure projects, tourism demand, and regional trade growth.

Economic analysts note that the emirate’s sustained growth reflects not only its recovery from global headwinds but also the effectiveness of long-term policies promoting innovation, investment, and private-sector participation.

Authorities continue to advance initiatives designed to boost productivity, expand trade, and attract global talent. The results from the first half of 2025 demonstrate steady progress toward those objectives, reinforcing Dubai’s resilience and adaptability amid changing global economic conditions.

The performance aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy within the next decade and position it among the world’s top three urban economies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.