Dubai: Globalisation is shifting shape, with new trade and investment corridors strengthening links between Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, even as traditional routes face strain. The transaction is being described as a structural change in how growth, capital and influence now move across borders.

“This relationship has evolved into one of the most dynamic partnerships in the world,” he said, pointing to the role of people in sustaining momentum. India’s global diaspora of more than 30 million, including a large community in the UAE, acts as what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as “a living bridge connecting economies, cultures and ideas”.

Against that backdrop, he cited the UAE–India relationship as an example of how regional collaboration is evolving through trade, capital and people-to-people ties. Ladwa said the partnership reflects how economic integration is increasingly driven by networks that cut across regions.

Al Hashimi also pointed to bureaucracy as a constraint on competitiveness, saying complexity slows investment and discourages entrepreneurship. The UAE’s zero government bureaucracy programme, which eliminated thousands of procedures and sharply reduced service delivery times, was cited as an example of how simplicity can improve economic outcomes.

Clarity, she said, has become a critical economic asset. Governments that align policy, regulation and investment behind measurable goals send stronger signals to markets. In the UAE, that clarity is anchored in the We the UAE 2031 vision, which includes targets to double GDP, expand non-oil exports and grow foreign trade.

