Dubai becomes new global hub for NKEY Architects following rapid growth in MENA

“For NKEY, architecture is a language through which people can gain a deeper understanding of themselves. Our philosophy, ‘NKEY. Unlock your inner self,’ reflects our mission to help clients — from families to progressive, forward-thinking young people — release internal limitations and unlock their personal and life potential through space," said Natalia Melnyk, Founder of NKEY Architects. "At NKEY, space is seen as an extension of identity — a dialogue between a person’s inner state and the external environment. Each project becomes a tool for transformation, where architecture and design support the lifestyle, values, and aspirations of young people, creating environments that foster growth, freedom, and a sense of authenticity. Importantly, we create unique projects or design solutions - every space is created uniquely to reflect the individual client.”