“The robust nature of the drop in employment underscores the hit to firms from the double whammy of soft client demand and rising cost burdens," said David Owen, Principal Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "While there were modest signs of an improvement in June, new business growth remained relatively mild, as clients continued to delay spending and tourism activity remained sparse. Similarly, input price inflation was the slowest seen in four months but elevated overall, which led a number of businesses to prioritise cost controls over capacity expansions.”