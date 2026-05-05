The data points to a more difficult month for businesses across the UAE’s non-oil private sector, with firms facing a squeeze from both sides. Costs rose at the fastest pace since July 2024, while customers became more cautious, tourism activity softened and disruption to shipping routes linked to the Middle East conflict weighed on trade.

The S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index fell for the second month in a row to 52.1 in April, down from 52.9 in March, marking the weakest improvement in operating conditions since February 2021. The reading remained above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, but the pace of expansion slowed as export orders fell and domestic sales growth weakened.

“That said, the underlying strength of the non-oil private sector, highlighted by another strong increase in output, meant that companies expect growth to continue over the next 12 months,” Owen said. “Sales pipelines reportedly remain strong, while construction activity and predicted gains from AI investment were also cited as drivers of optimism.”

The pressure was more visible in export markets. New export orders fell markedly in April after shipping disruption linked to the Middle East conflict affected activity in the UAE. Excluding the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the latest drop in foreign sales was the steepest since the survey began in August 2009.

“The subsequent uplift in selling prices, the fastest in nearly 15 years according to the survey data, underlined the growing inflation risks to the non-oil sector,” Owen said. “Firms are looking to limit the impact where possible, with slowdowns in purchasing and hiring growth and even some reports of wage cuts, but a broad increase in price pressures is nevertheless still likely to dampen customer spending across the economy more widely.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.