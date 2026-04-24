‘Life never stops in Dubai': Emirati filmmaker Nawaf Al Janahi powers global cinema showcase at DIFC Art Nights this weekend

His approach is rooted in collaboration and not just within the film community, but across cultural platforms.

“When we believe in that concept, and we come together in collaboration, the main beneficiary is the audience, right? And this is who are we working for, all of us, people, the society. And that only adds dimensions to beauty, to tasting beauty.”

That thinking has led to new initiatives, including partnerships with events like DIFC Art Nights.

“We are more proud that the first event that we collaborate with is the DIFC Art Nights. Before that, we screen these showcases at venues but with this collaboration, everybody wins.”

Yet, beneath the optimism lies a clear-eyed critique of the current state of Emirati cinema.

Despite his own success with films like Sea Shadow, Al Janahi believes the industry needs to recalibrate.

“Emirati cinema needs to come back on track a little bit, because the last few years haven’t been that great, to be honest. And the main focus, in my opinion, should be more production, more local production. The amount of feature films that we make here in the UAE is not the right number right now.”

He doesn’t mince words when it comes to defining the bigger picture.

“I don’t believe we have a film industry yet… but if that’s the aim, if that’s the objective, we need to boost our local productions.”

A major factor, he believes, has been the loss of key film festivals that once anchored the ecosystem.

“If it’s up to me, I would bring every festival that has stopped around the world.”

For Al Janahi, the issue isn’t scale, but it’s existence.

“Those film festivals that are no longer at play don’t have to come back in that scale… You can always downsize the scale, but killing an art space, a film space, a breathing space for knowledge is never a good idea."

Back at DIFC Art Nights, however, the focus is firmly on what’s being built, not what’s been lost. His immediate concern is ensuring audiences show up.

“My fear is that they might not know about what we do, because we’re offering them cinema from around the world. Our programme is focused on bringing short films from around the world… so definitely people have more opportunities to watch the films.”

And while feature films and box-office glory often dominate commercial conversations around cinema, Al Janahi is passionate about preserving the integrity of short films.

“Sometimes people forget that the whole field of cinema started with short films. And we shouldn’t ignore that fact.”