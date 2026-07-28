Two Emirati women reveal the beauty products and timeless rituals they swear by
Dubai: Every beauty lover has that one product they refuse to replace. The foundation they’ve repurchased for years, the concealer that’s survived countless summer days, or the family beauty ritual they’ve carried into adulthood.
In the UAE, beauty is often a blend of old and new. Alongside luxury makeup counters and viral skincare products are traditions passed down from mothers and grandmothers—ingredients that have remained staples in Emirati homes for generations.
We spoke to two Emirati women about the beauty products they keep buying, the traditional rituals they’ll never give up, and the essentials that can survive the UAE’s famously hot and humid weather.
For 24-year-old university student Alya Al Amri, one product has earned permanent status in her makeup bag.
“For the past four years, I’ve consistently repurchased YSL All Hours Foundation,” she says. “It gives me a flawless, long-lasting base that stays in place all day without oxidizing or changing color on my skin.”
Living in the UAE means makeup has to work a little harder, and that’s exactly why she keeps reaching for it.
I love how it performs in the UAE’s climate. It always makes my makeup look smooth and fresh. I genuinely can’t imagine doing my makeup without it.
For 22-year-old university graduate AlAnoud AlKuwaiti, the standout product is Givenchy Prisme Libre Concealer.
“It contains skincare ingredients, is buildable, glides smoothly on every skin type, and survives the UAE heat,” she says. “It gives that glowy skin finish with great coverage without looking cakey.”
While beauty trends change every few months, some rituals have stood the test of time.
For Alya, one weekly tradition comes straight from her mother: using sidr as a hair treatment.
Sidr is a natural powder made from the leaves of the jujube tree and has been used across the region for generations to gently cleanse the hair and scalp. Many families have their own recipes, often mixing it with nourishing ingredients.
“My mother mixes sidr with rice water and coffee grounds,” Alya explains. “She taught me that the caffeine in coffee can help stimulate the scalp, while the rice water strengthens the hair and improves shine.”
It’s a ritual she’s continued for years.
“I still use it once a week. I’ve noticed that my hair feels stronger, healthier and shinier, and it’s become an important part of my weekly self-care routine.”
For AlAnoud, the tradition isn’t a hair mask—it’s kohl, the iconic dark eyeliner that’s been part of Middle Eastern beauty for centuries. Traditionally made from finely ground minerals, kohl has long been used to define the eyes and remains a signature feature of Arabic beauty looks today.
“It’s definitely kohl,” she says. “It makes every eye pop, it’s essential for an Arabic glam, and I still use it today. It transforms a basic makeup routine into something special without adding any effort.”
When temperatures soar and humidity kicks in, beauty routines quickly become a test of endurance.
Instead of reaching for another powder, Alya swears by something skincare-focused: hypochlorous acid spray.
“I spray it on my face throughout the day, especially in the UAE’s hot and humid weather,” she says. “It refreshes my skin, keeps it clean without drying it out, and feels even better when it’s stored somewhere cool.”
She says it’s made a noticeable difference.
“Since I started using it, I’ve had fewer breakouts because it helps prevent the bacteria and sweat buildup that can trigger acne in the heat. It’s honestly been a game changer for keeping my skin calm and refreshed throughout the day.”
For AlAnoud, the answer is all about making makeup last.
“My must-haves are Rare Beauty Setting Spray and One/Size Setting Powder,” she says. “They keep your skin hydrated and your makeup won’t move or melt.”
From luxury foundations and viral setting sprays to centuries-old traditions like sidr and kohl, these routines reflect how many Emirati women approach beauty today, embracing innovation while holding on to rituals passed down through generations.
The products may change over time, but the goal remains the same: feeling confident, looking fresh despite the UAE heat, and keeping a little piece of family tradition alive in the everyday routine.