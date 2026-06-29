Beat the Heat: Expert skincare to stop your routine sliding off your face

There comes a point every UAE summer when your carefully planned skincare routine simply gives up. The moisturiser that felt luxurious in March suddenly feels heavy. Your foundation starts slipping before lunchtime. Sunscreen disappears under sweat, and by the time you leave the office, your skin feels both oily and dehydrated. It is a contradiction familiar to anyone living through months of intense heat and humidity, made even more complicated by hours spent moving between scorching streets and aggressively air-conditioned offices. Keeping skin healthy in these conditions is not about piling on more products. It comes down to choosing the right formulas, applying them in the correct order and knowing which habits deserve a place in your routine.