From SPF myths to hidden danger spots, dermatologists explain what to know
Dubai: Sunscreen is one of those things most of us think we are doing right. We apply it in the morning, we feel covered, and we get on with the day. But according to dermatologists, the gap between how people think sunscreen works and how it actually works is significant, and in the UAE's intense UV climate, that gap has real consequences.
Here is what two specialists want you to know.
The most common mistake is not applying enough, and most people fall well short of what is required for adequate protection.
Dr. Rehna Ahamed PK, Specialist Dermatologist at Aster Clinic Al Nahda Dubai, recommends using the two-finger method for the face and neck. "Apply generously using two finger units, meaning the middle finger and index finger, for the face and neck," she says. For the full body, the target is approximately 30 to 35ml, roughly a shot glass full. She also stresses not to forget easily missed spots. "Do not miss hidden areas like the back of the ear, neck, or upper part of the leg."
Even a high-SPF product may not provide the expected level of protection if it is spread too thinlyDr. Radha Nilesh Patil, Specialist Dermatologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital
For children, Dr. Rehna recommends a mineral sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, applied in a half shot glass quantity of around 15 to 17ml. "Mineral sunscreen sits on the skin and creates a barrier," she explains.
Dr. Radha Nilesh Patil, Specialist Dermatologist at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, reinforces the point. "Even a high-SPF product may not provide the expected level of protection if it is spread too thinly," she says. She recommends applying sunscreen around 30 minutes before going outside. "A practical approach is to apply sunscreen immediately after showering, which usually allows sufficient time before leaving the house."
The short answer is that both work well, but how you use them matters more than which one you choose.
"SPF 30 blocks approximately 97 per cent of UVB rays, while SPF 50 blocks about 98 per cent," says Dr. Rehna. "For the UAE's high UV environment, I generally recommend a broad-spectrum SPF 50 for daily use, particularly for individuals who spend significant time outdoors, have sensitive skin, pigmentation concerns, or a history of skin cancer."
Dr. Radha agrees but places equal emphasis on habits over numbers. "Consistent application and reapplication often have a greater impact than the SPF number alone," she says. As a general guide, SPF 30 should be reapplied every two to three hours, while SPF 50 may allow a slightly longer window of three to four hours. However, both doctors stress that sweating, swimming or exercise shortens that window regardless of the SPF.
Both doctors identified a strikingly similar list of common errors.
Applying too little. Applying once and assuming it lasts all day. Forgetting to reapply after sweating or outdoor activity. Relying on makeup with SPF as a substitute. Assuming darker skin tones do not need protection. And perhaps most critically, thinking sunscreen is only necessary at the beach.
"Many people associate sunscreen with beach visits or outdoor recreation," says Dr. Radha. "Yet significant UV exposure can occur while commuting, exercising, dining outdoors, or carrying out routine daily tasks."
Both dermatologists flagged the same consistently neglected areas: ears, eyelids, lips, back of the neck, scalp and hairline, hands, feet, under the chin and the sides of the face and jawline.
Apply generously using two finger units, meaning the middle finger and index finger, for the face and neckDr. Rehna Ahamed PK, Specialist Dermatologist at Aster Clinic Al Nahda Dubai
"Over time, repeated UV exposure to these areas can contribute to premature skin ageing, hyperpigmentation, melasma, fine lines, sunspots and an increased risk of precancerous skin lesions," says Dr. Rehna. "In a high-UV region, cumulative sun damage can occur even during routine daily activities like driving, walking between buildings, or outdoor commuting."
Do not skip sunscreen on either. "Up to 80 per cent of UV rays can penetrate through clouds, meaning sun damage can still occur on overcast days," says Dr. Rehna. "UVA rays can also pass through glass windows, contributing to skin ageing, pigmentation, and long-term skin damage."
Dr. Radha puts it as: sunscreen is not a beach-day product. "The best approach combines sunscreen with practical steps such as seeking shade, wearing sunglasses, choosing protective clothing, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and limiting prolonged exposure during the strongest sunlight hours. Small improvements in daily habits can make a meaningful difference to long-term skin health."