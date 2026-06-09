Summer skincare is often driven by panic: Wash more, scrub harder
If it’s summer, it must be rashes.
That was my childhood song, whenever we approached May. Till the age of 14, my arms would develop red, angry patches (and it didn’t help matters that I scratched it too) and I would be carrying around a compact powder bottle. The redness and bumps were particularly painful too; sometimes it was difficult to bend my arm too.
While I battled arm rashes and still prone to breakouts, Dubai-based Malavika says that she prefers hiding inside her home during the summer waves, owing to breakouts on her face. “Yes my face just turns into a battlefield,” she says.
It’s summer now and some of us are already seeing the signs show up on our skin. As UAE dermatologist specialists explain, this struggle is a mix of biology, environment, and everyday habits colliding all at once.
Well, here’s how to beat the summer rash.
Acne doesn’t take a summer break. According to Dr. Bara’a Saleh dermatologist from Medcare, breakouts often intensify in UAE summers due to multiple overlapping factors, and not just sun exposure. “Acne often worsens during UAE summers due to the heat, humidity, sweat and indoor lifestyle changes that affect the skin, even in teenagers who spend most of their time indoors.”
But one of the most overlooked triggers is what happens when the body constantly shifts between extremes. “Another contributing factor is the constant transition between the outdoor heat and air-conditioned indoor environments. This repeated change in temperature and humidity can cause increased skin dryness, which in turn triggers the skin to compensate by producing more oil, ultimately leading to more breakouts,” she explains.
Teen skin is biologically more reactive. Dr. Saleh explains that hormones play a central role in why summer breakouts feel more severe in teenagers. As she says, they are already under the influence of elevated hormone levels. “These hormones cause the oil glands to become larger and more active compared to most adults, resulting in significantly higher oil production.”
When heat, humidity, and air-conditioning fluctuations are added to that baseline, breakouts become far more likely and often more persistent.
And so, hormones and sweat amplify each other.
Sweat is often blamed for acne, but dermatologists are quick to correct that assumption. The sweat itself, does not cause acne: The problem arises when sweat remains on the skin, mixes with oil, dead skin cells and friction. This creates the environment for breakouts. And this is compounded in summers, when sweat gets trapped under school uniforms, sports gear, helmets, caps or even masks.
Dr. Saleh also highlights a regional factor that often goes unnoticed: water quality. “An additional factor worth noting, particularly in this region, is hard water. The water here contains higher levels of calcium and magnesium, which can react with regular soaps to create what is known as ‘soap scum.’ This can lead to clogged pores and increased breakouts on both the face and body. Using a shower filter where possible can help minimise this effect.”
To reduce irritation, she recommends switching to gentler cleansing habits and advises avoiding harsh-scrubbing and over-exfoliation as these can lead to further dryness and irritation.
Summer skincare is often driven by panic: Wash more, scrub harder, use stronger acids. But that approach usually worsens the problem. As Dr Saleh explains, acne-prone skin needs balance, not aggression.” She adds that stripping the skin barrier can actually increase oil production and irritation.
As a result, when you keep washing with harsh cleansers, skip moisturisers and pile on treatments like AHAs (Alpha-Hydroxy Acids) such as Glycolic Acid, or BHAs (Beta-Hydroxy Acids) such as Salicylic Acid, it worsens the breakouts. In order to avoid this, you need to cleanse gently, moisturise lightly, protect with sunscreen and stay consistent.
Acids like Glycolic Acid, or gentler options like Mandelic Acid, can be incorporated into the routine but should not be used more than 2 to 3 times per week,” she advises.
Teenage skin reacts differently to the UAE summer environment because it is already under the influence of elevated androgen (hormone) levels. These hormones cause the oil glands to become larger and more active compared to most adults, resulting in significantly higher oil production. This makes teenage skin considerably more prone to breakouts, particularly when combined with the heat, humidity and air-conditioning fluctuations common during UAE summers...
In peak summer, not every red bump is acne and misidentifying the condition can lead to the wrong treatment.
Dr. Saleh breaks down the difference clearly. “Heat rash usually appears as multiple small, itchy, similar-looking bumps following sweating. It commonly affects the neck, chest, back and skin folds, and often improves once the skin is kept cool and dry.”
Acne, on the other hand, behaves differently: It tends to present as blackheads, whiteheads and inflamed pimples, mainly on the face, chest and back. It is generally not very itchy and does not clear up quickly with cooling alone.”
If symptoms persist, she advises medical evaluation.
However, summer breakouts are rarely caused by one factor alone. Some teenagers notice their acne gets worse with change of environment and diet. During the summer we tend to sweat more, and this can exacerbate acne. Moreover, lifestyle changes, such as increased sugar intake during school breaks can play a role, explains Dr. Victoria Scott-Lang.
Moreover, summer doesn’t affect everyone the same way “Some teenagers find the opposite however - their acne may improve in the summer with less stress and a change of scenery with fresh air and less pollution.”
She also highlights a lesser-known summer condition: “Heat and humidity, along with pollution, are known triggers for acne. I do however also see adult acne triggered by heat and sweat. We need to always think of the alternative diagnosis of “fungal acne” - caused by a yeast on the skin called Malassezia furfur. This is super common in the summer months in the UAE. This appears on the chest, back and hairline.”
Heat rash appears suddenly, as Dr Scott-Lang explains. It will appear under clothing, especially on the torso, and tend to look like lots of tiny bumps, which are itchy.
This distinction matters because heat rash usually resolves with cooling and breathable clothing, while acne requires a structured skincare approach.
Heat rash typically appears suddenly - unlike acne which is a gradual onset. It will appear under clothing, especially on the torso and tends to look like lots of tiny bumps which are itchy...
Despite the differences in approach, both dermatologists land on the same principle: summer skin doesn’t need more aggression, it needs more balance.
Morning
Keep cleansing minimal, water alone is often enough, especially for dry or sensitive skin
Apply a light sunscreen SPF 30+ to SPF 50 daily
For oily and acne-prone skin, sunscreen alone may be sufficient without adding moisturiser
Evening
Use a gentle salicylic acid cleanser once daily (or up to twice if needed)
Choose a cleanser based on skin type—gel-based for oily skin, gentler formulas for dry or sensitive skin
Follow with a lightweight moisturiser to support the skin barrier overnight
Hydration options (night)
A light moisturiser such as Aqua-Biotic Balancing Moisturiser
For more hydration needs, Daytime Control Lotion can be used to support skin comfort and reduce excess shine