7 best makeup essentials to prep for UAE summers, 2026

Liquid blushes to mauve lip colours, here's what you can get, this summer
The UAE summer arrives in full force, and your makeup needs to keep up. In 2026, beauty is all about staying fresh under the heat, humidity, and long sun-drenched days. Heavy layers and constant touch-ups are officially out; lightweight textures, smart formulas, and long-wear colour are taking over. From glow-enhancing bases that don’t melt away to vibrant pops of colour that stay put, these essentials are designed to survive the climate.
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The ETUDE Dear Darling Marker Tint #9 Fig Beige is that summer-ready lip essential that delivers colour without the weight. Designed with a precise marker-style tip, it glides on like a stain pen, making application quick, clean, and perfect even on the go, ideal for UAE heat when you don’t want heavy layers melting off your face. The shade Fig Beige gives a soft, muted MLBB finish that enhances your natural lip tone rather than overpowering it, making it perfect for everyday wear. Its lightweight, water-based formula feels almost invisible on the lips while still delivering noticeable pigment that sets into a long-lasting stain. Once it settles, it resists smudging and survives heat, humidity, and long hours out, which is exactly what summer makeup demands. While it dries down for staying power, it still leaves a fresh, naturally flushed look, perfect for that sun-kissed K-beauty aesthetic.
The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand in “Spotlight” is a lightweight, liquid contour that makes sculpting the face feel quick and precise, even in summer heat. Packaged in a soft sponge-tip applicator, it allows you to place product exactly where you need it, under the cheekbones, along the jawline, and around the temples, before blending it out seamlessly for a natural-looking definition. The shade “Spotlight” is designed to add subtle depth and dimension without looking harsh or muddy, making it especially suited for warmer months when heavier makeup tends to slip or look caked. The formula melts into the skin and sets to a soft-focus finish, helping maintain structure and lift even in humidity.
Huda Beauty’s Blush Filter Liquid Blush in Peach Sorbet captures the essence of a summer flush in a modern, liquid formula. The shade delivers a warm, peach-toned glow that sits between fresh and radiant, offering a softer alternative to traditional powder blushes while still making an impact. Reminiscent of a post-holiday complexion, it brings colour and dimension to the skin without relying on heavy layering or harsh definition.
Formulated as a lightweight liquid, it blends into the skin to create a smooth, second-skin finish. Despite its soft texture, the pigment is buildable, allowing for everything from a subtle wash of colour to a more defined pop. In the UAE’s high heat and humidity, where makeup longevity is often tested, the formula is designed to adhere well and maintain its finish throughout the day. The versatile peach tone is universally flattering across skin tones and can be applied not only on the cheeks but also lightly on the nose bridge and eyelids for a cohesive, sun-kissed look.
Cherry cola lips are firmly back in focus this season, and Maybelline’s Super Stay Vinyl Ink sits at the centre of the trend. The shade delivers a deep cherry hue paired with a high-shine, vinyl-style finish that brings together colour intensity and gloss in a single swipe. The result is a statement lip that feels bold yet polished, offering impact without the need for constant reapplication.
Apart from its finish, the formula is designed for long wear. Once set, it adheres to the lips with a transfer-resistant hold that maintains both colour and shine through extended wear. In hot and humid conditions, such as the UAE summer, the product is formulated to stay in place without noticeable fading or feathering. The effect is a lacquered lip that retains its finish throughout the day, making it a practical option for high-heat environments where makeup longevity is essential.
Rom&nd's Juicy Lasting Tint in Almond Rose is the lip trend that's turning heads this summerand for good reason. This shade delivers a perfect blend of muted rose and soft brown, offering a universally flattering hue that complements a wide range of skin tones. Its glossy finish provides a fresh, dewy look without the stickiness, making it ideal for the UAE's hot and humid climate.
The KIKO Milano Radiant Touch Creamy Stick Highlighter in shade 102 is a compact, easy-to-use highlighting stick designed to add instant luminosity to the skin. It glides smoothly across high points of the face—such as the cheekbones, brow bone, and bridge of the nose, before melting into the skin for a natural, light-reflecting finish. The formula is designed to deliver a radiant yet soft glow, enhancing the complexion without appearing glittery or heavy. Its stick format makes it particularly practical for quick application and touch-ups, especially in warm climates where makeup needs to be both portable and fuss-free. The result is a fresh, lit-from-within sheen that complements summer looks while maintaining a lightweight, skin-like feel.
This summer, we're all about that icy-pastel drama. NYX Professional Makeup’s Epic Wear Liquid Liner can help you serve up fierce, freeze-frame shades like lilac, sapphire, and the unapologetically bold Stone Fox.
It stays. It’s waterproof, sweat-proof, smudge-proof, and yes, UAE heat-proof. The precision brush tip lets you flick on a sweet pastel wing, whatever your summer mood demands.
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