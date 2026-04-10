7 best makeup essentials to prep for UAE summers, 2026

The ETUDE Dear Darling Marker Tint #9 Fig Beige is that summer-ready lip essential that delivers colour without the weight. Designed with a precise marker-style tip, it glides on like a stain pen, making application quick, clean, and perfect even on the go, ideal for UAE heat when you don’t want heavy layers melting off your face. The shade Fig Beige gives a soft, muted MLBB finish that enhances your natural lip tone rather than overpowering it, making it perfect for everyday wear. Its lightweight, water-based formula feels almost invisible on the lips while still delivering noticeable pigment that sets into a long-lasting stain. Once it settles, it resists smudging and survives heat, humidity, and long hours out, which is exactly what summer makeup demands. While it dries down for staying power, it still leaves a fresh, naturally flushed look, perfect for that sun-kissed K-beauty aesthetic.