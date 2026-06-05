She also points out that fungal acne is often misread or misunderstood. “It is surprisingly still frequently misidentified. It's caused by an overgrowth of Malassezia, a yeast that lives naturally on the skin but can proliferate in warm, sweaty conditions. When that yeast gets the opportunity to thrive; which could be a sweat-saturated pillow; it can trigger an eruption that looks very similar to bacterial acne.”