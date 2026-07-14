Excellence Awards 2026: Dr Kusuma Narayana – advancing excellence in dermatology

Dr Narayana has built a reputation for managing complex dermatological conditions
With more than two decades of experience in dermatology across the UK and the UAE, Dr Kusuma Narayana has established herself as one of the region’s leading consultant dermatologists. Recognised for her clinical excellence, patient-centred approach and commitment to innovation, she has built a reputation for managing complex dermatological conditions while delivering personalised, evidence-based care.
A UK-trained Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Narayana holds the prestigious Certificate of Completion of Training (CCT) in Dermatology from the UK, along with Membership of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP) in both General Medicine and Dermatology. These internationally recognised qualifications reflect years of rigorous specialist training and place her among a select group of dermatologists with advanced UK specialist accreditation.
Throughout her career, Dr Narayana has worked at renowned healthcare institutions in the UK before bringing her expertise to Dubai, where she currently serves as Head of Dermatology at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Her clinical practice encompasses adult and paediatric dermatology, skin cancer diagnosis and management, inflammatory skin diseases, dermatosurgery, advanced laser treatments and aesthetic dermatology. She is particularly recognised for her expertise in skin cancer screening, mole mapping, biologic therapies and the management of challenging dermatological disorders including psoriasis, eczema, hidradenitis suppurativa and cutaneous lymphoma.
Beyond clinical practice, Dr Narayana is passionate about advancing dermatology through research, education and technological innovation. She has contributed to numerous peer-reviewed publications, participated in international clinical research, and regularly mentors junior doctors and dermatology trainees. Her commitment to lifelong learning ensures that patients benefit from the latest scientific advances and evidence-based treatment approaches.
Innovation has also been a defining aspect of Dr Narayana’s professional journey. As a co-founder of DermPod, an artificial intelligence-based dermatology platform, she is helping explore how digital technology can enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve education and support clinical decision-making. Her vision reflects a belief that technology should complement, rather than replace, the expertise and compassion that remain at the heart of patient care.
Equally respected for her work in aesthetic dermatology, Dr Narayana combines medical precision with an artistic eye to deliver natural-looking results. Her expertise spans advanced laser technologies, injectables, regenerative therapies and minimally invasive skin rejuvenation procedures. Every treatment plan is tailored to the individual’s unique needs, with an emphasis on safety, authenticity and long-term skin health.
Patients often describe Dr Narayana as approachable, empathetic and meticulous. She believes that successful dermatological care extends beyond treating skin disease. It involves understanding the emotional and psychological impact that skin conditions can have on an individual’s quality of life. This holistic philosophy has earned her the trust of patients from diverse backgrounds and has made her a sought-after opinion for complex dermatological cases.
As dermatology continues to evolve, Dr Narayana remains dedicated to raising standards of patient care, promoting early detection of skin cancer, encouraging public awareness of skin health and embracing innovation that improves clinical outcomes. Through her leadership, research, education and unwavering commitment to excellence, she continues to make a meaningful contribution to modern dermatology, inspiring confidence in both her patients and the wider medical community.