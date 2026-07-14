Excellence Awards 2026: Dr Kusuma Narayana – advancing excellence in dermatology

Throughout her career, Dr Narayana has worked at renowned healthcare institutions in the UK before bringing her expertise to Dubai, where she currently serves as Head of Dermatology at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Her clinical practice encompasses adult and paediatric dermatology, skin cancer diagnosis and management, inflammatory skin diseases, dermatosurgery, advanced laser treatments and aesthetic dermatology. She is particularly recognised for her expertise in skin cancer screening, mole mapping, biologic therapies and the management of challenging dermatological disorders including psoriasis, eczema, hidradenitis suppurativa and cutaneous lymphoma.