Tell Me Why skin health matters more than you think

Skin diseases deserve attention as it affects every aspect of life, says LEO Pharma’s Kier
Skin conditions are often dismissed as cosmetic concerns, but their impact reaches far beyond the surface, affecting mental health, confidence, relationships and quality of life. That was the key message from Frederik Kier, Executive Vice-President of International Operations at LEO Pharma, during a special episode of the Gulf News podcast Tell Me Why, which explored why skin health should be recognised as a growing public health priority.
Speaking to host Emma Brain, Kier explained that chronic skin diseases can influence every aspect of a person's life, making early diagnosis, treatment and wider public awareness essential. He stressed that healthcare systems need to look beyond visible symptoms and recognise the emotional and psychological burden many patients carry.
Drawing on LEO Pharma's 115-year history in dermatology, Kier said the company's deep understanding of skin diseases has enabled it to develop innovative treatments while also gaining valuable insight into patients' lived experiences. Innovation, he noted, extends beyond medicines to education, awareness and tackling the stigma that often surrounds visible skin conditions.
The discussion also highlighted LEO Pharma's growing presence in the Middle East following the opening of its regional office at Expo City Dubai. Kier described Dubai as an ideal healthcare and business hub, adding that close collaboration with governments, healthcare professionals and medical societies is key to improving dermatology care across the region.
A major focus of the conversation was the company's partnership with the Emirates Dermatology Society to raise awareness of chronic hand eczema. Affecting an estimated 5 per cent of the population, the condition causes persistent inflammation, itching, redness and pain that can severely disrupt daily life, work and social interactions. Kier said many people mistakenly believe it is temporary and delay seeking medical help, underscoring the need for greater public education.
Kier also pointed to artificial intelligence, digital health and precision medicine as technologies that could transform dermatology by accelerating research, improving diagnosis and helping patients access timely care. However, he said that meaningful progress will depend on continued collaboration between healthcare providers, policymakers and industry partners to ensure patients receive better treatment and support.