Tell Me Why skin health matters more than you think

Drawing on LEO Pharma's 115-year history in dermatology, Kier said the company's deep understanding of skin diseases has enabled it to develop innovative treatments while also gaining valuable insight into patients' lived experiences. Innovation, he noted, extends beyond medicines to education, awareness and tackling the stigma that often surrounds visible skin conditions.

The discussion also highlighted LEO Pharma's growing presence in the Middle East following the opening of its regional office at Expo City Dubai. Kier described Dubai as an ideal healthcare and business hub, adding that close collaboration with governments, healthcare professionals and medical societies is key to improving dermatology care across the region.

Partnership with Emirates Dermatology Society

A major focus of the conversation was the company's partnership with the Emirates Dermatology Society to raise awareness of chronic hand eczema. Affecting an estimated 5 per cent of the population, the condition causes persistent inflammation, itching, redness and pain that can severely disrupt daily life, work and social interactions. Kier said many people mistakenly believe it is temporary and delay seeking medical help, underscoring the need for greater public education.

Kier also pointed to artificial intelligence, digital health and precision medicine as technologies that could transform dermatology by accelerating research, improving diagnosis and helping patients access timely care. However, he said that meaningful progress will depend on continued collaboration between healthcare providers, policymakers and industry partners to ensure patients receive better treatment and support.