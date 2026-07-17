Emirates Dermatology Society and LEO Pharma sign MoU to advance chronic hand eczema awareness in UAE

Frederik Kier, Executive Vice President, International Operations, LEO Pharma, stated: “Chronic Hand Eczema places a considerable burden on patients, affecting not only their physical health but also their emotional well-being, social participation and professional lives. By bringing together the expertise of the Emirates Dermatology Society and LEO Pharma’s global medical dermatology leadership, we can improve education and support earlier diagnosis and management of the disease. This partnership, together with our expanded presence in Dubai, demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting patients, healthcare professionals, and the future of dermatology care across the UAE and the wider region.”