According to a Harvard Health explanation from 2016: Cold-pressed juice is made by using hydraulic pressure to extract juice from fruits and vegetables rather than heat. The method has gained a wellness-world following because it may preserve more vitamins, minerals and plant compounds than heavily processed juices. However, it still strips away much of the fibre found in whole produce, meaning it can raise blood sugar levels faster and leave you feeling less full. In short: Nutritious, yes, but not a replacement for eating your fruits and vegetables.