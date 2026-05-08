People with sensitive digestion or conditions such as IBS may need to be a tad more careful, as Dr Elnour warns. Mangoes contain natural sugars, including fructose, which can sometimes trigger symptoms like bloating or discomfort in those who are sensitive. "That said, tolerance varies from person to person. Starting with small portions and observing how your body responds is a sensible approach. If symptoms persist, it may be helpful to discuss this with a healthcare professional," she adds.