Dr. Saleh also highlights a regional factor that often goes unnoticed: water quality. “An additional factor worth noting, particularly in this region, is hard water. The water here contains higher levels of calcium and magnesium, which can react with regular soaps to create what is known as ‘soap scum.’ This can lead to clogged pores and increased breakouts on both the face and body. Using a shower filter where possible can help minimise this effect.”