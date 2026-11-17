From beachfront parties to family galas, UAE offers several ways to welcome 2027
The UAE is gearing up to give 2026 a spectacular send-off. At Atlantis The Palm, Katy Perry headlines the year’s final night, while in Abu Dhabi, Diljit Dosanjh brings his Punjabi anthems to the stage. Between them lies a calendar packed with beachfront parties, open-air concerts, black-tie galas, waterfront cruises and evenings built for the whole family. Whether you plan to dance until dawn, linger over dinner with a view, or keep the kids entertained until the fireworks, here are 8 ways to ring in the New Year.
Make it a star-studded New Year's Eve as Katy Perry headlines Atlantis, The Palm's open-air gala dinner. In all probability, there is a 30-piece live band, a lavish dinner, entertainment and a spectacular midnight fireworks display across the Palm Jumeirah skyline. Children have their own celebration at the Asateer Tent, with games and activities.
When: December 31, from 7pm | Where: Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai | Price: From Dh6,500.
Punjabi music fans have a major concert to look forward to as Diljit Dosanjh brings his AURA World Tour to Abu Dhabi for a one-night-only New Year's Eve performance. The singer, known for hits including 'G.O.A.T.', 'Lover' and 'Proper Patola', will perform at Etihad Live on Yas Island, marking the tour's exclusive Middle East stop. Following sold-out performances at London's Wembley Stadium and New York's Madison Square Garden, Dosanjh is bringing his energetic stage presence and a setlist featuring tracks from his latest album, 'Aura'. You're in for a large-scale production, special surprises and a countdown to 2027.
When: December 31, doors open at 7pm; show starts at 10pm | Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi | Price: From Dh145.
Electronic music producer Argy is bringing his audiovisual concept NEWORLD to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience for a New Year's Eve celebration. The show combines hypnotic techno, cinematic visuals and immersive storytelling, turning the waterfront venue into a dancefloor for the countdown to 2027. Joining Argy are Chloé Caillet, Hardt Antoine and Solance, creating a four-artist lineup for the night. Fans can expect tracks including 'Tataki', 'Voices in My Head' and 'Aria', alongside the large-scale visuals that define the NEWORLD experience.
When: December 31, from 7pm | Where: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai | Price: From Dh150.
If a beachfront celebration sounds more appealing, Bohemia at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is welcoming Australian DJ and producer Sonny Fodera for its New Year's Eve special. Returning after a previous NYE performance at the venue, Fodera will bring his house music favourites, including 'Asking' and 'Somedays'. BBC Radio 1's Danny Howard joins the lineup, adding his own high-energy sets. With an open-air dancefloor, views of the Dubai skyline and fireworks at midnight, this is a lively option for music lovers.
When: December 31 | Where: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai | Price: From Dh250.
Swap a traditional dinner venue for a celebration on the water aboard the Falcon Oasis Mega Dhow. The New Year's Eve cruise takes guests through Dubai Marina, offering views of the illuminated skyline alongside an international and Arabic gala buffet, live barbecue counters and cultural performances, including the Tanoura dance. There is also a dedicated countdown on deck, with the surrounding waterfront providing the backdrop. The cruise is designed for couples, families and groups looking for a festive evening with dinner and entertainment in one package.
When: December 31, boarding at 9.45pm; departure at 10.30pm | Where: Falcon Oasis, Dubai Marina Harbour | Price: From Dh599.
For a dinner-led celebration, Kiyoshi at Dubai Creek Harbour is putting together a Japanese sharing-style menu featuring Wagyu tartare toast with Oscietra caviar and black truffle, signature sushi, miso black cod, Wagyu beef donburi and Sakuramisu. Guests can choose between indoor seating and an outdoor terrace, with the latter offering views of the Dubai skyline and midnight fireworks. There is also a separate children's package, making it an option for families who want to enjoy a special dinner together.
When: December 31, doors open at 7.30pm | Where: Kiyoshi, Dubai Creek Harbour | Price: Dh950 indoors; Dh1,250 on the terrace; Dh500 for children aged 6–12.
Novikov Café at Dubai Mall combines a special New Year's Eve dinner with views of the Dubai Fountain and access to the promenade for the Burj Khalifa fireworks. The set menu includes seafood platters, sushi, beef carpaccio, ravioli and a choice of main course, followed by desserts.
When: December 31 | Where: Novikov Café, Dubai Mall | Price: Dh1,500 for indoor seating; Dh2,500 for second-line terrace seating; Dh3,000 for first-line terrace seating.
Families looking for a more traditional New Year's Eve dinner can head to 365 Restaurant at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha. Its Grand Gala Buffet features an international spread accompanied by a live international duo band, providing a festive setting for groups and families. Those opting for the premium package also receive access to the hotel's rooftop fireworks experience, offering an additional reason to make an evening of it.
When: December 31, from 7pm to midnight | Where: 365 Restaurant, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha | Price: Dh399, Dh599 and Dh799, with rooftop fireworks access included in the highest package.