The UAE is gearing up to give 2026 a spectacular send-off. At Atlantis The Palm, Katy Perry headlines the year’s final night, while in Abu Dhabi, Diljit Dosanjh brings his Punjabi anthems to the stage. Between them lies a calendar packed with beachfront parties, open-air concerts, black-tie galas, waterfront cruises and evenings built for the whole family. Whether you plan to dance until dawn, linger over dinner with a view, or keep the kids entertained until the fireworks, here are 8 ways to ring in the New Year.