Demand is expected to be fierce. Dosanjh’s last Abu Dhabi outing, his Dil-Luminati show at Etihad Park in November 2024, sold out, and the AURA tour has been doing the same around the world. This year alone he has packed two consecutive nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and, on September 12, became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out London’s Wembley Stadium.