Expect the hits that made him a global name, including G.O.A.T, Lover and Proper Patola
If you’ve been waiting to lock in your New Year’s Eve plans, here’s your cue. Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s one-night-only concert at Etihad Live on Yas Island are now on general sale on Platinumlist.
The December 31 show is the only Middle East stop on his record-breaking AURA World Tour, and it promises to see 2026 out in style, with a midnight countdown and surprises throughout the night.
Demand is expected to be fierce. Dosanjh’s last Abu Dhabi outing, his Dil-Luminati show at Etihad Park in November 2024, sold out, and the AURA tour has been doing the same around the world. This year alone he has packed two consecutive nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and, on September 12, became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out London’s Wembley Stadium.
His North American leg drew more than 225,000 fans and grossed USD 32 million across 15 shows, while in Australia he became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out stadiums.
Expect the hits that made him a global name, including G.O.A.T, Lover and Proper Patola, alongside tracks from his latest album, Aura.
Need to know
What: Diljit Dosanjh – AURA World Tour
Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When: Thursday, December 31, 2026
Tickets: Platinumlist
Getting there
By car: Head for Yas Island and follow Yas Drive to the venue
By taxi: Taxis and ride-hailing apps are an easy option, and probably the smartest choice on New Year’s Eve.