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Diljit Dosanjh Abu Dhabi tickets now on sale for New Year’s Eve concert: Where to book

Expect the hits that made him a global name, including G.O.A.T, Lover and Proper Patola

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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Singer Diljit Dosanjh
Singer Diljit Dosanjh
(Photo/Instagram@diljitdosanjh)

If you’ve been waiting to lock in your New Year’s Eve plans, here’s your cue. Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s one-night-only concert at Etihad Live on Yas Island are now on general sale on Platinumlist.

The December 31 show is the only Middle East stop on his record-breaking AURA World Tour, and it promises to see 2026 out in style, with a midnight countdown and surprises throughout the night.

Demand is expected to be fierce. Dosanjh’s last Abu Dhabi outing, his Dil-Luminati show at Etihad Park in November 2024, sold out, and the AURA tour has been doing the same around the world. This year alone he has packed two consecutive nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and, on September 12, became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out London’s Wembley Stadium.

His North American leg drew more than 225,000 fans and grossed USD 32 million across 15 shows, while in Australia he became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out stadiums.

Expect the hits that made him a global name, including G.O.A.T, Lover and Proper Patola, alongside tracks from his latest album, Aura.

Need to know

  • What: Diljit Dosanjh – AURA World Tour

  • Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

  • When: Thursday, December 31, 2026

  • Tickets: Platinumlist

Getting there

  • By car: Head for Yas Island and follow Yas Drive to the venue

  • By taxi: Taxis and ride-hailing apps are an easy option, and probably the smartest choice on New Year’s Eve.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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