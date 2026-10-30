Diljit Dosanjh is coming to Abu Dhabi for one night only — and the date will surprise you

Punjabi superstar is bringing his record-breaking AURA World Tour to Yas Island
Dubai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to give Abu Dhabi a spectacular night to remember as he takes over Etihad Live on Yas Island for a one-night-only concert soon.
And this isn't just another stop on his globe-trotting tour. Abu Dhabi will host the only Middle East date of his record-breaking AURA World Tour, and the timing couldn't be more perfect.
The Punjabi hitmaker will take the stage on December 31, 2026, turning New Year's Eve into a high-energy celebration, complete with a midnight countdown and surprises throughout the evening.
For fans who have watched the singer conquer stages from Coachella to London's Wembley Stadium, this is their chance to catch the Punjabi powerhouse closer to home and that too on NYE.
The concert, presented by Live Nation Middle East in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, promises a high-energy send-off to 2026.
Dosanjh isn't simply riding the global Punjabi music wave. He's helping redefine its reach.
His AURA World Tour spans a staggering 40 cities across 15 countries and five continents, with stops including Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, New York, London, Mumbai and Delhi.
The numbers tell their own story. In Australia, he became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out stadiums, drawing more than 90,000 fans. His 2026 North American tour attracted over 225,000 concertgoers and grossed USD 32 million across 15 shows, surpassing the record he had set with his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour.
That run also included two consecutive sold-out nights at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. And then came Wembley.
On September 12, 2026, Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artist to headline London's Wembley Stadium, selling out the legendary venue during his nine-city European and UK tour.
Not bad for an artist who began his journey in Punjab and has since become one of India's most recognisable global entertainers.
Dosanjh's appeal stretches well beyond the concert stage. In 2023, he made history as the first Indian-born artist to perform at the Coachella music festival, taking Punjabi music to one of the world's most prominent musical platforms.
His hits, including G.O.A.T, Lover and Proper Patola, have collectively amassed more than 700 million views. He has also collaborated with international stars including Sia on Hass Hass and J Balvin on a remix of Senorita.
The AURA World Tour supports his album Aura, released on October 15, 2025. And while his music career continues to soar, Dosanjh has also made his mark as an actor. In 2025, he earned an International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila.
He also turned heads at the Met Gala, where his custom ivory Prabal Gurung sherwani and turban earned him the title of Best Dressed in a VOGUE readers' poll.
Now, the singer, actor and fashion favourite is preparing to bring that unmistakable Diljit energy to Abu Dhabi.
Fans hoping to celebrate New Year's Eve with Dosanjh should mark their calendars.
General ticket sales begin on Saturday, November 7, at 12pm UAE time.
Certain credit cardholders will get early access through a presale beginning Thursday, November 5, at 12pm, running until Saturday, November 7, at 12pm GST.
Yas Island Annual Pass members can also access a dedicated presale from Friday, November 6, at 12pm until Saturday, November 7, at 12pm UAE time. Watch this space for more.
What: Diljit Dosanjh — AURA World Tour, New Year's Eve concert
When: Thursday, December 31, 2026
Where: Etihad Live, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
General ticket sales: Saturday, November 7, at 12pm GST