Punjabi star makes history as first to headline Wembley, announces Ahmedabad show
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced his return to India with a major concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026, hours after making history as the first Punjabi artist to headline London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.
The announcement came during his sold-out AURA World Tour performance at Wembley, where the singer performed for a packed stadium.
Diljit and his team have since shared glimpses of the historic concert on Instagram, giving fans a look at the high-energy performance.
The Wembley appearance marked a significant milestone in Diljit’s international career. According to his team, the singer performed in front of approximately 90,000 people.
Known for blending Punjabi music with contemporary hip-hop influences, Diljit brought his trademark bhangra moves and traditional attire to the stage, entertaining the huge crowd.
Wembley Stadium also shared snippets from the performance on its official Instagram account, describing Diljit as the first Punjabi artist to headline the venue.
The landmark performance adds to a series of major international achievements for the singer, who has steadily expanded his global audience through his music and live performances.
Following the Wembley show, Diljit announced that the next leg of his AURA World Tour will take him to India, with a performance scheduled at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.
In a video circulating on social media, Diljit addressed the crowd in Punjabi and highlighted the significance of performing at one of India’s largest stadiums.
“The world’s biggest stadium is in India... how can a Punjabi not go there?” he said, before adding, “Kem Cho, majaa maa? We’re doing Live at Narendra Modi Stadium on 21st November.”
The Ahmedabad concert will mark another major stadium-scale performance for the singer in India.
Diljit previously toured the country with his Dil-Luminati India Tour in late 2024, performing to packed venues across several cities, including Ahmedabad.
For now, November 21 is the confirmed date for his Ahmedabad concert. Details regarding ticket sales, pricing and the complete schedule for the India leg are yet to be announced.
With inputs from Agencies