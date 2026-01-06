Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: 10 reasons why he is a trailblazer in Punjabi music and cinema

On his 42nd birthday, here's looking back at his milestones in cinema and music
Diljit Dosanjh has not only taken Punjabi music to the world, but has redefined the very blueprint for international success for south Asian artists everywhere.
His journey, marked by humble beginnings and relentless perseverance, has earned him a devout global following. Recently, this trajectory was powerfully showcased in the UAE, where his sold-out concert in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park captivated a massive audience, proving his unparalleled appeal in the Gulf region and beyond. As he celebrates his birthday, we look at ten facts that trace the path of this phenomenal artist.
Diljit Dosanjh was originally named Daljit. Before the release of his debut album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004, record producer Rajinder Singh suggested a slight change and “Diljit” was born.
Long before fame, Diljit was singing Gurbani as a teenager. Performing there gave him an early exposure to live audiences, something he has often credited as foundational to his confidence as a performer
Diljit’s first taste of performing on stage came by chance when Punjabi singer Master Saleem was performing at an event in his village. He was invited to entertain the audience before the main act, a moment he later described on “Koffee with Karan”.
In 2019, Diljit became the first turbaned Sikh celebrity to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
His 2013 song “Proper Patola” made history as the first Punjabi track to be featured on VEVO, signalling a shift in how Punjabi music could reach international audiences.
Diljit became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella in 2023, taking Punjabi language and culture to one of the world’s most influential music festivals.
In 2025, he made another cultural leap by becoming the first Punjabi artist and the first turbaned Indian to attend the Met Gala.
Following the devastating 2025 Punjab floods, Diljit worked with NGOs and local authorities, adopting 10 villages across Gurdaspur and Amritsar to support long-term recovery.
Beyond music and films, Diljit owns fashion labels Urban Pendu and WEARED 6, both celebrating Punjabi identity through contemporary streetwear.
On his 29th birthday in 2013, he founded the Saanjh Foundation, an NGO supporting underprivileged children and senior citizens through aid and awareness programs.
Saarangi Aji contributed to this article.
