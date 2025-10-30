Punjabi pop idol has taken the derogatory remarks with grace even while calling them out
Dubai: Musician-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently touring the world with his latest album Aura, has opened up about facing racist comments upon his arrival in Australia for his sold-out Sydney concert.
In a behind-the-scenes video shared ahead of his performance at the CommBank Stadium, Diljit revealed that Australian paparazzi pages posted his arrival pictures online — only for him to later discover several racist remarks in the comments section.
“When I landed in Australia, some agencies covered my arrival. Someone sent me the comments, and people were saying things like, ‘The new Uber driver is here,’ or ‘The new 7/11 employee has landed,’” he shared.
“I’ve seen a lot of such comments. But there are also people who speak up against racism, because they’ve struggled to create their own space. I believe the world should be one, without borders.”
Despite the negativity, the Punjabi superstar responded with grace and empathy.
“I don’t mind being compared to a cab or truck driver. If truck drivers stop working, you won’t get bread at home,” he said. “I’m not angry. My love goes out to everyone — even those who say things like that about me.”
The singer also gave fans a peek into his concert preparations, inspecting the massive stadium, checking his sound levels, and expressing concern over minor technical glitches. “My voice and the backing track aren’t in sync, but I hope it gets fixed. People come dressed up and excited — it’s my responsibility to make sure they have fun,” he said.
Diljit made history by becoming the first Indian artist to sell out a stadium show in Sydney, with tickets reportedly priced as high as $800 and an estimated 30,000 fans in attendance.
On the film front, Diljit will next appear in Anurag Singh’s Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh.
