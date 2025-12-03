Dubai’s violin prodigy Kabir Khan, 5, shines at Young Musician of UAE 2025

Repton Al Barsha student wows performing with children twice his age
Five-year-old violin sensation Kabir Khan is making waves in Dubai. The Repton Al Barsha Year 1 pupil scooped the Encore Award at the Young Musician of the UAE 2025, dazzling judges with his talent, musicality and remarkable composure against older competitors.
The Young Musician of the UAE Competition aims to inspire artistic excellence and nurture the next generation of musicians across the Emirates. With multiple elimination rounds requiring entirely new repertoire at each stage, the competition attracted outstanding young performers from schools across the country.
Kabir, the youngest competitor in his category, performed alongside children aged 10 to 15. He excelled in all three demanding rounds, earning recognition for his dedication, talent and poise.
Kabir’s passion for the violin began at just 18 months, initially studying through the Suzuki method. By the age of three, he had taken his first violin exam and is now preparing for ABRSM Grade 5, positioning him among the youngest students in the region to attempt this level.
At four, he performed his first concerto with the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. Today, he is a proud member of the National Youth Orchestra of the UAE and is set to perform at Dubai Opera on December 7. His repertoire includes challenging concertos by Perlman, Küchler, and Rieding, performed on a 1/4-size violin with maturity far beyond his years.
Outside music, Kabir is highly active and engaged. He regularly excels in gymnastics and athletics, and weekly routine includes football, cricket, jiu-jitsu and swimming, balancing an intense musical schedule with sports and academic pursuits. His violin practice spans three hours daily during school days and up to four hours on weekends, supported by a home environment designed to be screen-free, fostering focus, learning, and meaningful play.
“I love playing violin and like practicing. I like performing for my friends at school,” Kabir said. “When I grow up, I am going to be a surgeon.”
Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha, praised Kabir’s achievement, noting his dedication, resilience and passion for learning are “truly extraordinary”.
“To achieve such distinction at just five years old is a remarkable testament to his hard work and the guidance provided by his teachers and family. We are incredibly proud and delighted to celebrate this milestone in his musical journey.”
