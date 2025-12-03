Dubai’s violin prodigy Kabir Khan, 5, shines at Young Musician of UAE 2025

Kabir’s passion for the violin began at just 18 months, initially studying through the Suzuki method. By the age of three, he had taken his first violin exam and is now preparing for ABRSM Grade 5, positioning him among the youngest students in the region to attempt this level.

At four, he performed his first concerto with the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. Today, he is a proud member of the National Youth Orchestra of the UAE and is set to perform at Dubai Opera on December 7. His repertoire includes challenging concertos by Perlman, Küchler, and Rieding, performed on a 1/4-size violin with maturity far beyond his years.