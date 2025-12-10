Ramadan prayers: Dubai seeks young voices for adhan in mosques

The challenge, targeting children and young people, provides a wider opportunity for participation in the Ramadan adhan initiative. The department invites participants to register between December and mid-January 2026. The initiative is aimed at discovering talented young voices, train them in the correct delivery of the adhan, and prepare them to call to prayer in local mosques during Ramadan. The initiative also aims to instil spiritual values and provide a deeper understanding of the meanings and rulings of the adhan.