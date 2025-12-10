Ramadan prayers: Dubai seeks young voices for adhan in mosques

IACAD initiative seeks to select promising young voices
Dubai: Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has launched the "Muezzin Al Freij Challenge”, an initiative aimed at selecting promising young voices to call for prayers (adhan) in neighbourhood mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.
The challenge builds on the success of the community initiativeMuezzin Al Freij, which was launched by the department in 2024, and forms part of its broader efforts to nurture young talents in delivering the adhan, strengthen religious values among children and teens, while deepening their connection to mosques and Islamic rituals within residential communities.
The challenge, targeting children and young people, provides a wider opportunity for participation in the Ramadan adhan initiative. The department invites participants to register between December and mid-January 2026. The initiative is aimed at discovering talented young voices, train them in the correct delivery of the adhan, and prepare them to call to prayer in local mosques during Ramadan. The initiative also aims to instil spiritual values and provide a deeper understanding of the meanings and rulings of the adhan.
Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, director general of the department, said the launch of the challenge aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision for nurturing a conscious society firmly rooted in its values.
He added that the department is working to create an educational environment that reconnects the younger generation with the essence of the mosque and strengthens the values that form the foundation of Emirati society. “Hearing a child raise the adhan in a neighbourhood mosque is a powerful message about the continuity of our religious identity,” he said, noting the department’s commitment to developing forward-looking initiatives that prepare a confident, value-driven generation.
The challenge follows strong community engagement with the first two editions of the Muezzin Al Freij initiative, offering children an opportunity to practice the adhan correctly and eventually perform it in local mosques during Ramadan. Al Muhairi stressed that “the true reward is seeing them stand in the mosque, proud to uphold this cherished ritual”, which strengthens their sense of belonging and national identity rooted in religious values.
In a gesture that reflects the department’s encouragement of young talent, valuable prizes will be awarded to the top 20 participants in recognition of their performance and commitment. The winners will be announced in February 2026 through the department’s official social media channels, fostering motivation and wider community participation across Dubai’s neighbourhoods.
