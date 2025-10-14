GOLD/FOREX
Punjabi star Talwiinder lands in Dubai: Date, venue and tickets

He promises to offer high-energy and a genre-blurring experience

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Punjabi music’s fast-rising star, Talwiinder, known for his signature skull-inspired face paint, is all set to make his UAE debut with a show at Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, on 8 November 2025. Produced by Team Innovation—the brains behind AP Dhillon’s sold-out Dubai performance and Karan Aujla’s upcoming Abu Dhabi stadium show—the concert promises an unforgettable night for music lovers.

With a capacity of 5,000, the performance will feature Talwiinder’s hits like ‘Khayaal’, ‘Wishes’, ‘Haseen’, ‘Nakhre’, ‘Dil Mera’, ‘Dhundala’, ‘Pal Pal’, and ‘Funk Song’, offering a high-energy, genre-blurring experience that fuses Punjabi roots with R&B, synth-pop, drill, and lo-fi influences.

Talwiinder shares, “This is an exciting new chapter in my touring repertoire as I prepare to step onto the stage in Dubai for the very first time. I’m eager to connect with my fans in one of the world’s most vibrant cities.”

Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, adds, “Our commitment lies in delivering remarkable live experiences that showcase the richness of talent from the Indian subcontinent here in the UAE.”

Born Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the San Francisco-based singer-songwriter is celebrated for his vocals, emotive storytelling, and mesmerising rhythms. Drawing inspiration from legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Gurdas Maan, he’s recently opened for G-Eazy and Dua Lipa during their India tours, cementing his reputation as one of Punjabi music’s most innovative voices.

Tickets are on general sale now via PlatinumList.net, starting at Dh99 for General Access and Dh199 for Fan Pit.

When: 8 November 2025
Where: Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai
Tickets: On general sale via PlatinumList.net, starting at Dh99 for General Access and Dh199 for Fan Pit

