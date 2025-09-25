Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaarji 3 row, casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and ongoing backlash

The singer also shared why he had chosen not to speak earlier despite criticism. “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn’t take that poison inside you. I didn’t want to add more to it,” Dosanjh told his audience.

Reflecting on the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mainly of tourists, Dosanjh expressed grief. He said, “We prayed then, and we continue to pray now, that those responsible should face strict punishment. The important point is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was held after.”

Clips from his concert showed Dosanjh saluting the Indian flag and reminding fans of the importance of respect. “Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That’s my country’s flag). Always respect,” he said, before explaining in Punjabi that Sardaarji 3 had been filmed in February, long before the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dubai : Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the ongoing conversation around his film Sardaarji 3, his casting choices, and his stony silence in recent months. Speaking at a concert in Malaysia, Dosanjh said his film was completed earlier this year and well before the tragic events in Pahalgam, while the India-Pakistan cricket match took place afterwards.

