Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaarji 3 row, casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and ongoing backlash

At a concert in Malaysia, the Punjabi pop star broke his silence on his film controversy
Dubai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the ongoing conversation around his film Sardaarji 3, his casting choices, and his stony silence in recent months. Speaking at a concert in Malaysia, Dosanjh said his film was completed earlier this year and well before the tragic events in Pahalgam, while the India-Pakistan cricket match took place afterwards.
Clips from his concert showed Dosanjh saluting the Indian flag and reminding fans of the importance of respect. “Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That’s my country’s flag). Always respect,” he said, before explaining in Punjabi that Sardaarji 3 had been filmed in February, long before the Pahalgam terror attack.
Reflecting on the terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mainly of tourists, Dosanjh expressed grief. He said, “We prayed then, and we continue to pray now, that those responsible should face strict punishment. The important point is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was held after.”
The singer also shared why he had chosen not to speak earlier despite criticism. “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn’t take that poison inside you. I didn’t want to add more to it,” Dosanjh told his audience.
Earlier this year, Dosanjh faced criticism for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3, amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The film, directed by Amar Hundal, also stars Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi. It was released overseas on June 27.
Meanwhile, India and Pakistan met on the cricket field on September 14 during the Asia Cup.
