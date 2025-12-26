GOLD/FOREX
US singer Barry Manilow reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow to Undergo Surgery for Lung Cancer

US singer/songwriter Barry Manilow in 2023.
US singer-songwriter Barry Manilow announced on Monday he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, with plans to surgically treat the disease. 

The Grammy winner, 82, said in a post on Instagram that an MRI ordered after an extended bout of bronchitis "discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed". 

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," he added. 

Manilow continued by saying he was planning to undergo surgery to remove the cancer, cancelling shows scheduled for the rest of December and January as a result. 

"The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis," Manilow said. 

"No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns." 

The soft rock singer, best known for his series of hits during the 1970s including Copacabana and I Write the Songs, said he intends to return to performing by mid-February 2026.

"I'm counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine's weekend concerts on February 12-13-14," he said in his statement.

"Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!"

