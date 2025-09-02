Global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh has taken a hands-on approach by adopting 10 villages
Dubai: Punjab is facing one of its toughest times in recent years after incessant rainfall triggered floods that have devastated large parts of the state.
At least 29 lives have been lost across 12 districts, thousands have been displaced, and many families are struggling to access essentials like food, drinking water, and shelter. Amid this humanitarian crisis, some of Punjab’s most beloved stars are stepping in to offer relief and solidarity.
Global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh has taken a hands-on approach by adopting 10 villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar. Working closely with NGOs and local authorities, his team has mobilised relief operations to provide food packets, medical assistance, and clean drinking water. The actor-singer shared updates on Instagram, highlighting that the effort is not just short-term but part of a larger recovery plan. For villagers stranded by the floods, Dosanjh’s initiative offers not only basic aid but also the reassurance that they are not alone in this crisis.
Actor-singer Ammy Virk has gone a step further by pledging to support 200 families who have lost their homes. In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote:
“Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter—it’s about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again.”
His statement struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised his decision to take on long-term rebuilding rather than short-term charity. For families who have lost everything, Virk’s pledge represents the first step towards stability and normalcy.
Actress Sonam Bajwa has channelled her support through on-the-ground organisations, making donations to rescue and relief groups already working in flood-hit zones. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she said:
“In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown. I am donating to organisations actively working on the ground, and I humbly urge you to do the same.”
She added that no contribution is too small, reminding her followers that collective support can save lives.
The floods have also affected the Punjabi film industry. The release of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 has been postponed. Originally scheduled for October 21, the decision was made out of respect for the ongoing crisis and the uncertainty facing theatres and audiences in the state.
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, known for his large-scale relief efforts during COVID-19, reaffirmed his commitment to Punjab in a heartfelt Instagram post:
“Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis, and we do not give up.”
He isn’t alone. Other stars including Gippy Grewal, Himanshi Khurana, and Karan Aujla are also pitching in with aid, amplifying calls for help and ensuring that relief reaches those who need it most.
While the situation in Punjab remains dire, the outpouring of celebrity support has brought renewed attention to the scale of the disaster. From adopting villages and rebuilding homes to donating funds and postponing films, Punjab’s stars are rallying to show that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their people.
