Global Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh has taken a hands-on approach by adopting 10 villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar. Working closely with NGOs and local authorities, his team has mobilised relief operations to provide food packets, medical assistance, and clean drinking water. The actor-singer shared updates on Instagram, highlighting that the effort is not just short-term but part of a larger recovery plan. For villagers stranded by the floods, Dosanjh’s initiative offers not only basic aid but also the reassurance that they are not alone in this crisis.

At least 29 lives have been lost across 12 districts, thousands have been displaced, and many families are struggling to access essentials like food, drinking water, and shelter. Amid this humanitarian crisis, some of Punjab’s most beloved stars are stepping in to offer relief and solidarity.

“In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown. I am donating to organisations actively working on the ground, and I humbly urge you to do the same.”

His statement struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised his decision to take on long-term rebuilding rather than short-term charity. For families who have lost everything, Virk’s pledge represents the first step towards stability and normalcy.

“Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter—it’s about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again.”

“Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis, and we do not give up.”

The floods have also affected the Punjabi film industry. The release of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 has been postponed. Originally scheduled for October 21, the decision was made out of respect for the ongoing crisis and the uncertainty facing theatres and audiences in the state.

While the situation in Punjab remains dire, the outpouring of celebrity support has brought renewed attention to the scale of the disaster. From adopting villages and rebuilding homes to donating funds and postponing films, Punjab’s stars are rallying to show that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their people.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.