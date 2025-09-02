“It all started with my sister when she realised that there is a lot of electronics that go to waste and they’re not dumped properly. Even I felt like that, so I decided to also take it on.”

As she shrugs off the idea of competition with her sister, laughs about cold calls from random donors, and beams when talking about her mom’s support, one thing is clear: Risha isn’t just a kid collecting old gadgets. She’s proof that intent, even at 14, can move mountains—or at least, 900 kilograms of e-waste.

“I think this is just to make a difference in this world, in society,” she says firmly. Future plans include widening the circle. “I’m probably going to do a bit more campaigns with other schools. I’d like to make it a year-round campaign, because if you keep it all year round, you get more people, which means more donations.”

Risha has already received plenty of praise. “A lot of people were just like, ‘Oh my God, thank you so much.’ I remember one person who donated a significant amount of e-waste. He even used the certificate we handed over for his accomplishment for his school competition.”

And yes, Dubai has provided fertile ground for her mission. With sustainability efforts gaining traction in the city, e-waste is slowly getting the attention it deserves. WeCareDXB partners with Enviroserve to ensure the materials are processed responsibly—because let’s face it, tossing your dead phone in the kitchen bin doesn’t exactly scream eco-warrior.

“Leadership skills—I learned that it’s really hard to manage so many people. Some random number would call me and say, ‘Oh, I have USBs, send me the location.’ I had to manage all of it. Throughout, my mum was helping too.”

And this wasn’t a solo mission. “I worked with young teenagers from six different schools, and together, we collaborated. I would say I was the spokesperson, but without their help, we couldn’t have reached so many people.”

“Usually what happens is that we have a drop-off location at our house. People come with their waste, drop it off, and then we send it to the recycling centre,” Risha explains. “They recover the materials and recycle it in an eco-friendly way.”

