At 14, Risha Tulpule is leading Dubai’s fight against e-waste with record-breaking drives
Dubai: At 14, most teenagers are stressing about TikTok trends, K-pop idols, or—at the very least—whether Taylor Swift’s crimson lip has morphed into a browner red. But not Dubai’s very own Risha Tulpule.
This ninth grader at GEMS Modern Academy has other things on her mind—like saving the planet, one old iPhone charger and busted iPad at a time.
“I decided to take this on because I noticed the problem when I was really young,” Risha says matter-of-factly, as if leading a massive environmental campaign is the most natural hobby for a teenager.
Her inspiration? Her sister.
“It all started with my sister when she realised that there is a lot of electronics that go to waste and they’re not dumped properly. Even I felt like that, so I decided to also take it on.”
And take it on she did. While her sister clocked in at 300 kilograms of electronic waste collected, Risha has gone full throttle.
“In my recent initiative, we collected around 900 kgs,” she says with a grin. That’s triple her sister’s milestone, though she insists it isn’t a competition. “I wouldn’t say I topped her, but we worked alongside since it’s a joint initiative. She also gave me pointers.”
That initiative is WeCareDXB, a student-led sustainability platform that has already diverted over 45 tonnes of e-waste from Dubai’s landfills in six years. Its 15th drive, led by Risha, gathered 900 kilograms in one go.
If you’re wondering how a high schooler pulls this off, here’s the inside scoop.
“Usually what happens is that we have a drop-off location at our house. People come with their waste, drop it off, and then we send it to the recycling centre,” Risha explains. “They recover the materials and recycle it in an eco-friendly way.”
And this wasn’t a solo mission. “I worked with young teenagers from six different schools, and together, we collaborated. I would say I was the spokesperson, but without their help, we couldn’t have reached so many people.”
Managing peers from six schools sounds like a logistical nightmare, but Risha took it in stride.
“Leadership skills—I learned that it’s really hard to manage so many people. Some random number would call me and say, ‘Oh, I have USBs, send me the location.’ I had to manage all of it. Throughout, my mum was helping too.”
Ask her about her biggest inspiration, and Risha doesn’t hesitate. “My mom inspires me a lot because she’s very hardworking. Without her, me and my sister wouldn’t have achieved anything.”
And yes, Dubai has provided fertile ground for her mission. With sustainability efforts gaining traction in the city, e-waste is slowly getting the attention it deserves. WeCareDXB partners with Enviroserve to ensure the materials are processed responsibly—because let’s face it, tossing your dead phone in the kitchen bin doesn’t exactly scream eco-warrior.
Risha has already received plenty of praise. “A lot of people were just like, ‘Oh my God, thank you so much.’ I remember one person who donated a significant amount of e-waste. He even used the certificate we handed over for his accomplishment for his school competition.”
So what’s next? This isn’t just a college essay booster for her.
“I think this is just to make a difference in this world, in society,” she says firmly. Future plans include widening the circle. “I’m probably going to do a bit more campaigns with other schools. I’d like to make it a year-round campaign, because if you keep it all year round, you get more people, which means more donations.”
In an age where celebrity gossip and viral dance trends dominate, Risha’s story is refreshing. She’s not scrolling obsessively or fan-theorizing about pop culture. She’s running a grassroots sustainability initiative with the kind of focus and leadership that would put most adults to shame.
As she shrugs off the idea of competition with her sister, laughs about cold calls from random donors, and beams when talking about her mom’s support, one thing is clear: Risha isn’t just a kid collecting old gadgets. She’s proof that intent, even at 14, can move mountains—or at least, 900 kilograms of e-waste.
