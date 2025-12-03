GOLD/FOREX
Kim Chiu files theft complaint against sister Lakambini over 'financial discrepancies'

Actress appeared at Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office and presented her legal case

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Kim Chiu
Kim Chiu
IMdB/StarMagic

Dubai: Fillipino actress Kim Chiu has lodged a qualified theft complaint against her sister, Lakambini Chiu, after uncovering what she described as “serious financial discrepancies” within one of her business ventures.

Star Magic, Chiu’s management agency, confirmed the development on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

According to the agency, the actress appeared at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office at Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Hall earlier in the day, accompanied by her legal team. The talent agency also shared photos showing Chiu submitting her sworn statement inside the DOJ building.

In a statement sent to the media published in local media, Chiu said the decision to take legal action was extremely difficult.
“After careful consideration and months of internal review, I have made the difficult decision to file a legal case for qualified theft against my sister, Lakambini Chiu, in relation to serious financial discrepancies discovered within my business operations,” she said. “This decision did not come easily. It is one of the most painful steps I have ever taken in my life.”

The actress added that moving forward with the complaint was necessary “to protect not just my company, but also the livelihoods of the people who work with me.”

Chiu’s counsel declined to provide further details on the case or reveal information about the specific business involved, citing the ongoing investigation.

Tensions between the Chiu sisters had become visible earlier in the year, with fans noting that Kim and Lakambini unfollowed each other on Instagram. Their strained relationship sparked speculation that a business-related conflict was brewing behind the scenes.

In 2023, Lakambini publicly thanked Kim for her support while she battled a medical condition, saying her sister’s “positivity and strength” helped her overcome a difficult period.

Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
