Kim Chiu files theft complaint against sister Lakambini over 'financial discrepancies'

Actress appeared at Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office and presented her legal case
Dubai: Fillipino actress Kim Chiu has lodged a qualified theft complaint against her sister, Lakambini Chiu, after uncovering what she described as “serious financial discrepancies” within one of her business ventures.
Star Magic, Chiu’s management agency, confirmed the development on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
According to the agency, the actress appeared at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office at Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Hall earlier in the day, accompanied by her legal team. The talent agency also shared photos showing Chiu submitting her sworn statement inside the DOJ building.
In a statement sent to the media published in local media, Chiu said the decision to take legal action was extremely difficult.
“After careful consideration and months of internal review, I have made the difficult decision to file a legal case for qualified theft against my sister, Lakambini Chiu, in relation to serious financial discrepancies discovered within my business operations,” she said. “This decision did not come easily. It is one of the most painful steps I have ever taken in my life.”
The actress added that moving forward with the complaint was necessary “to protect not just my company, but also the livelihoods of the people who work with me.”
Chiu’s counsel declined to provide further details on the case or reveal information about the specific business involved, citing the ongoing investigation.
Tensions between the Chiu sisters had become visible earlier in the year, with fans noting that Kim and Lakambini unfollowed each other on Instagram. Their strained relationship sparked speculation that a business-related conflict was brewing behind the scenes.
In 2023, Lakambini publicly thanked Kim for her support while she battled a medical condition, saying her sister’s “positivity and strength” helped her overcome a difficult period.
